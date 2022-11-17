Read full article on original website
WRAL
Idaho lawmakers working on additional 'ESG' legislation
BOISE, IDAHO — Potential new laws intended to limit state investments or contracts with companies that factor in such things as climate change and workers’ rights into their business practices will likely be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers said Monday. Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, in a...
WRAL
NC charitable giving rebounds in 2022, but need rising just as fast
RALEIGH, N.C. — Charitable giving in North Carolina took a hit during the COVID pandemic – but Secretary of State Elaine Marshall announced Monday the state's latest annual charitable giving report shows a big rebound. Even with rising gas prices, food prices and rent, North Carolinians opened their...
WRAL
249 United Methodist churches disaffiliate due to LGBTQIA+ policies
Over the weekend, 249 United Methodist Churches in eastern North Carolina were allowed to disaffiliate themselves from the church headquarters -- due to conflicting ideas on same-sex relationships. Over the weekend, 249 United Methodist Churches in eastern North Carolina were allowed to disaffiliate themselves from the church headquarters -- due...
WRAL
National Family Caregivers Month honors unpaid caregivers
This article was written for our sponsor, AARP North Carolina. November is National Family Caregivers month. It is a time to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the nearly 2 million North Carolinians who provide care to a family member or loved one. The theme this year is Caregiving Happens, in recognition that caregiving sometimes does just ‘happen.’ Whether it is a planned-for next step, or an all-consuming twist of fate, caregiving happens.
WRAL
Local restaurant, nonprofit to provide free Thanksgiving meals for all
Two local organizations are teaming up to give back to the community on Thanksgiving. NC food truck Soul in a Bowl and nonprofit Woven Women Leadership have partnered to provide free cooked meals for those in need. Two local organizations are teaming up to give back to the community on...
WRAL
Breaking down charges of driver who lost control of truck in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on Oct. 30. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets...
WRAL
Memorial grows for 11-year-old killed in Christmas parade, driver charged
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets...
