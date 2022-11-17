Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
numberfire.com
Broncos waive running back Melvin Gordon after Week 11
The Denver Broncos have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after their Week 11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon's third year with the Broncos will come to a premature end after a tumultuous first half of the season. The veteran's five fumbles, several of which have come in the red zone, lead the league at the running back position, and have been a contributing factor to the team's already woeful red zone offense.
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) active for Chargers in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get official confirmation that the standout receiver will take the field. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon being evaluated for a concussion
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the team's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon is questionable to return to Sunday's game while he is being evaluated for a concussion. With Mixon sidelined, expect Samaje Perine to carry the load for Cincinnati.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Will the Chiefs Cover as Road Favorites Against the Chargers?
To conclude Sunday in Week 11, the Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs as 5.5-point home underdogs, per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is a hefty 52.5 points, so we should see some scoring. And while the Chiefs are favored, it's expected to be a touchdown game, which means it can go either way.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can Colt McCoy Help Arizona Cover the Spread in Mexico City?
This week’s finale takes us to Arizona for a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. The big news of the day (though not very surprising) is that the Cardinals’ starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, will miss tonight’s game and could be out through the team’s week 13 bye.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals
Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy 'appears set to start' for Cardinals again Monday night
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy "appears set to start" Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Kyler Murray could reportedly be out through the Week 13 bye with a hamstring injury, so Rapoport is more or less pointing out the obvious here. With Murray sidelined last week, McCoy completed 26-of-36 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford headed to locker room in Week 11; Bryce Perkins warming up
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was taken to the locker room in Sunday's Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford took a big hit on a sack on a long third down, and was quickly brought to the medical tent for evaluation. Following his evaluation, the team brought the veteran to the locker room and began warming his backup up to take his place. We don't know Stafford's status, but after missing Week 10 with a concussion, it seems unlikely that he returns for this game.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) active on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love will return to the court after the veteran was forced to miss one game with a thumb injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Love to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Love's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jazz' Collin Sexton starting for Mike Conley (knee) Monday
The Utah Jazz listed Collin Sexton as a starter with Mike Conley (knee) sidelined against the Los Aneles Clippers Monday. Sexton will take over for Conley in Monday's game while Conley rests his injured knee. Sexton could be looking at making multiple starts. Our models project Sexton, who has a...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) questionable for Cavs Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers listed Kevin Love (thumb fracture) as questionable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love was unable to play in yesterday's game, but has a chance to suit up tonight in the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back. The veteran big man has been an important part of the Cavs' rotation throughout this season, but has only made one start.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 11 Monday Night (49ers at Cardinals)
The San Francisco 49ers come into Monday's contest as 9.5-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. The spread has continued to rise in the 49ers' favor with Colt McCoy ($14,000) expected to start at quarterback for the Cardinals tonight. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Monday, Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is starting in Monday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Williams will make his third start this season after Jalen Williams was sent to the bench. In 303.4 minutes this season, Williams is averaging 0.75 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Paul George (knee, hamstring) out on Monday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee, hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. George has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee soreness and a strained hamstring and will not be available to face Utah on Monday. His first chance to return will come against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) officially out for Week 11; Colt McCoy to start
The Arizona Cardinals have officially ruled out Kyler Murray (hamstring) for Monday's Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Murray will miss a second game with his hamstring injury, meaning Colt McCoy will make a second straight start for the Cardinals this week. Our models project McCoy, who has...
numberfire.com
Heat list Gabe Vincent (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game versus Cleveland
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Vincent's status is currently in the air after Miami's guard sat out on Friday with a knee injury. Expect Max Strus to play more minutes on Sunday if Vincent is out. Vincent's current...
numberfire.com
Denver's Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Ish Smith (calf) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith hasn't played yet in November, but could change that Tuesday against the Pistons. He has been a small role player in Denver's rotation so far this season. Smith is averaging just 4.6 minutes...
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday in place of injured Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Monday with Aleksej Pokusevski sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 27.8 minutes against the Knicks. Robinson-Earl's Monday projection includes 10.1...
