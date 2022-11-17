ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'

Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Broncos waive running back Melvin Gordon after Week 11

The Denver Broncos have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after their Week 11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon's third year with the Broncos will come to a premature end after a tumultuous first half of the season. The veteran's five fumbles, several of which have come in the red zone, lead the league at the running back position, and have been a contributing factor to the team's already woeful red zone offense.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Williams (ankle) active for Chargers in Week 11

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get official confirmation that the standout receiver will take the field. Our models project...
KANSAS STATE
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon being evaluated for a concussion

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the team's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon is questionable to return to Sunday's game while he is being evaluated for a concussion. With Mixon sidelined, expect Samaje Perine to carry the load for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals

Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Colt McCoy 'appears set to start' for Cardinals again Monday night

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy "appears set to start" Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Kyler Murray could reportedly be out through the Week 13 bye with a hamstring injury, so Rapoport is more or less pointing out the obvious here. With Murray sidelined last week, McCoy completed 26-of-36 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford headed to locker room in Week 11; Bryce Perkins warming up

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was taken to the locker room in Sunday's Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford took a big hit on a sack on a long third down, and was quickly brought to the medical tent for evaluation. Following his evaluation, the team brought the veteran to the locker room and began warming his backup up to take his place. We don't know Stafford's status, but after missing Week 10 with a concussion, it seems unlikely that he returns for this game.
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) active on Monday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love will return to the court after the veteran was forced to miss one game with a thumb injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Love to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Love's projection includes...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jazz' Collin Sexton starting for Mike Conley (knee) Monday

The Utah Jazz listed Collin Sexton as a starter with Mike Conley (knee) sidelined against the Los Aneles Clippers Monday. Sexton will take over for Conley in Monday's game while Conley rests his injured knee. Sexton could be looking at making multiple starts. Our models project Sexton, who has a...
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (thumb) questionable for Cavs Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers listed Kevin Love (thumb fracture) as questionable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love was unable to play in yesterday's game, but has a chance to suit up tonight in the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back. The veteran big man has been an important part of the Cavs' rotation throughout this season, but has only made one start.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Clippers' Paul George (knee, hamstring) out on Monday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee, hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. George has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee soreness and a strained hamstring and will not be available to face Utah on Monday. His first chance to return will come against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) officially out for Week 11; Colt McCoy to start

The Arizona Cardinals have officially ruled out Kyler Murray (hamstring) for Monday's Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Murray will miss a second game with his hamstring injury, meaning Colt McCoy will make a second straight start for the Cardinals this week. Our models project McCoy, who has...
numberfire.com

Denver's Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets listed Ish Smith (calf) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith hasn't played yet in November, but could change that Tuesday against the Pistons. He has been a small role player in Denver's rotation so far this season. Smith is averaging just 4.6 minutes...
DENVER, CO

