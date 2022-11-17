ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates And Housing Starts Tumble While Homebuilders Are Glum

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61% as of Nov. 17, a drop from the 7.08% recorded last week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98%, down from last week when it averaged 6.38%. Freddie Mac added it will no longer provide data related to adjusted-rate mortgages. Invest...
Forbes Advisor

Mortgage Forecast For 2023

Mortgage rates have more than doubled this year, surpassing most analyst expectations, as homebuyers have retracted from applying for a mortgage. While some housing experts say mortgage rates will calm down in 2023, the predictions are wide-ranging, with others forecasting rates to exceed 11% by year-end. The extreme mortgage rate...
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of November 14: Rates increase in a few terms

We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. Rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) bolted higher last week after the Federal Reserve announced a...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

NAR: If Rates Stay at 7%, Home Prices Won’t Fall

Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says prices could rise slightly in 2023. The chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR) believes that elevated mortgage rates and declining sales, combined with a severely limited inventory, will prevent large price drops in the housing market nationwide in 2023. NAR Chief Economist...
ORLANDO, FL
Boston

U.S. mortgage rates have posted the biggest drop since 1981

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.61%, the lowest level in almost two months, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Mortgage rates in the United States faced the biggest weekly decline in nearly 41 years, providing some relief after a rapid run-up that quickly priced out home buyers.
AOL Corp

Homebuyers race to capture recent drop in mortgage rates

Budget-conscious homebuyers scrambled to lock in lower mortgage rates after rates last week experienced their largest single-day drop since 2009. The volume of purchase mortgage applications increased 4% last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, with the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage falling 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62% on Thursday, according to Mortgage Daily News, which tracks daily mortgage rates. The dramatic drop followed a decline in bond yields after October’s inflationary reading came in better than expected.
CNBC

Treasury yields rise Friday as worries over higher Fed rates simmer

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates would go higher still, after recent economic data had given investors hope about inflation easing. related investing news. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. The moves came as...
NASDAQ

Current Mortgage Rates Are Below 7%

Mortgage rates dropped nearly half a percentage point this week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 6.61% for the week ending November 17, decreasing by 0.47 percentage points from a week ago, according to Freddie Mac. The week-over-week change in rate is the largest since this summer. Other loan types...

