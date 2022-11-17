ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Johnstown bust: report

By Alexis Loya
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1qR9_0jEglSbf00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police.

On Nov. 15, State Police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” whose real name is Laquan Pierrelouis, instead allegedly gave the CI Cheez Doodles, robbed them, and then drug them across the road using his car before taking off.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 Evening Newsletter

The drug deal took place at the 200 block of David Street in Dale Borough, according to the affidavit. Troopers parked on the side of the road in an undercover car with the CI, and Pierrelouis reportedly parked up ahead and requested the CI walk to him.

Troopers noted that the CI was speaking to Pierrelouis through the driver’s window, and they watched as he handed the CI a yellow bag containing what Pierrelouis claimed was methamphetamine. However, police said the bag actually contained Cheez-Doodles.

The CI told Pierrelouis that they were not going to hand over the money until they actually saw the methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. Then, police reported Pierrelouis grabbed the CI by the arms, trying to take the money and cell phone that the CI had. Pierrelouis allegedly proceeded to drive approximately 10-20 feet while clinging onto the CI, dragging him across the road.

Pierrelouis successfully took the $600 and cell phone from the CI, who eventually fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries, police noted.

Members of the surveillance team followed after Pierrelouis and stopped him on Buck Street where he was arrested by the Johnstown Police Department. In plain view of his car was the $600 and cell phone, which police said contained audio and video of the controlled buy.

Pierrelouis was arraigned on felony charges of robbery, possession with intent to sell and fleeing/attempting to elude an officer. He also faces minor counts of theft and simple assault.

He is currently lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Vandergrift man charged with witness intimidation

Allegheny Valley Regional Police charged a man with intimidating a witness after an East Deer woman reported he threatened to beat her and her husband because they alerted police that he tried to steal items from their rental property. Christopher Thomas Beckett, 42, of the 900 block of Hancock Avenue...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
wtae.com

Crash kills driver in Allegheny County overnight

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 279 north in McCandless killed one person shortly after midnight Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was killed after it hit a pole and rolled several times before coming to a rest. State police said the driver was pronounced dead at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh man accused in North Huntingdon bank robbery

A Pittsburgh man declined to take $182 from a North Huntingdon bank police said he tried to rob and instead fled in a stolen BMW, according to court papers. The owner of the car, along with fingerprints found at the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue, helped investigators identify Bruce M. Charles Jr., 36, as the suspect. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing later this month on charges of robbery, theft and terroristic threats in connection with the Aug. 10 incident.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Police: Woman Charged for Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing charges for allegedly harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
EMLENTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window

A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business. Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Man, woman accused of pulling shotgun on another couple, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple called 911 after an argument resulted in a man and his girlfriend getting shotguns and threatening everyone’s life, Pennsylvania State Police report. According to state troopers, they responded to a call at Snappy’s in Curwensville Sunday, Nov. 13, where the couple went after the alleged incident took place. […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyCotin to Confidential Informant

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyCotin to a confidential informant. According to court documents, the Office of Attorney General on November 10 filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
BROCKWAY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Fatal house fire in Westmoreland County overnight

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman are dead following a fire overnight, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner. Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in East Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, Friday around 9 p.m. Westmoreland County 911 said fire and EMS...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing man in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a man Tuesday in West Mifflin. Robert Anger, 19, of Homestead, is facing charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and burglary in connection to the death of 65-year-old Marcel Thompson, who was found outside a building around 4:30 p.m. on Midway Drive with multiple stab wounds.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Man arrested after woman shot in Swissvale

A Swissvale man is in custody in connection with the shooting of a woman who suffered an arm wound, according to police. Allegheny County Police said that 34-year-old Lawrence Brock, of Swissvale, shot a woman in the arm at the 2000 block of Noble Street in Swissvale on Tuesday. The woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.
SWISSVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man and woman found dead in Westmoreland County house fire

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Coroner has confirmed two people, a man, and a woman, have died in a house fire.RELATED: Coroner called to East Huntingdon house fireCameras were kept far back from the scene on Espey Road while crews worked to extinguish the flames. The home caught fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night and the coroner has said that two people were found dead inside. A cause of death has not yet been determined. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man pulls gun during road rage incident on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year. On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy