Brenz Pizza Co., the popular North Carolina-based eatery with Columbus roots, has opened its third Central Ohio location. The new Brenz, which is located at 4963 E. Dublin Granville Rd., is now open for business. The eatery launched its soft opening hours at the start of November while the staff at this location completes training, according to Brenz Development Director Kyle Rosch.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO