Columbus, OH

614now.com

Owner of Barrel & Boar opens new Columbus-style pizzeria

Earlier this month, the managing partners of Barrel & Boar and Elevate Restaurant Group partnered with Homestead Brewing to bring a new Homestead restaurant and taproom in Marysville. And now, the same partnership is bringing Central Ohio a brand-new pizzeria. Delaware Station, a new Columbus-style pizza restaurant, opened for business...
COLUMBUS, OH
Gourmet pizzeria opens new Columbus-area location

Brenz Pizza Co., the popular North Carolina-based eatery with Columbus roots, has opened its third Central Ohio location. The new Brenz, which is located at 4963 E. Dublin Granville Rd., is now open for business. The eatery launched its soft opening hours at the start of November while the staff at this location completes training, according to Brenz Development Director Kyle Rosch.
COLUMBUS, OH
New storefront selling crepes and bubble tea now open

Why settle for just dessert, when you can grab a boba tea alongside it as well?. A new brand-dessert shop, Crepe & Boba Station, is now officially open for business in Pickerington. The new spot is located at 1272 Hill Rd. N., in the former home of Judge’s Choice Rollup Ice Cream.
PICKERINGTON, OH

