Israeli far-right’s demand for defence post hinders Netanyahu’s coalition bid
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to swiftly form a government faltered on Sunday as a prospective far-right coalition partner demanded the cabinet role of defence minister. A clear right-wing victory in the Nov. 1 ballot – ending nearly four years of political deadlock –...
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada’s ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal for nearly six weeks,...
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Mexico president says Pacific Alliance summit in doubt after Peru president travel blocked
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that there was a possibility the Pacific Alliance summit would be canceled after Peru’s Congress refused to grant permission to President Pedro Castillo to travel to Mexico. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; editing by Cassandra Garrison)
Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising China
BEIJING (Reuters) – Michael Bloomberg apologised last week at a business forum hosted by the news agency he founded for remarks by British former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticising China as autocratic. The controversy highlights China’s influence in Asia and sensitivities about overt criticism of Beijing. Bloomberg, a...
European ministers to debate sharp increase in space funding
PARIS (Reuters) – European ministers are meeting in Paris to negotiate a more than 25% funding boost for space over the next three years as Europe seeks to maintain a lead in Earth observation, expand navigation services and remain a key partner in exploration. The European Space Agency is...
South Korea’s Yoon suspends media briefing amid row over banning broadcaster
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday suspended his near-daily media briefings amid a spat over banning a major TV broadcaster’s reporters from boarding the presidential plane for what he called “malicious” and “fake” news. Yoon’s office barred a crew from...
Biden mocks Republican midterms slump at turkey pardon: ‘The only red wave is if Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce’
President Joe Biden on Monday granted executive clemency to Chocolate and Chip, a pair of turkeys who would have otherwise faced the death penalty but will now live out their lives as guests of the North Carolina State University’s poultry science program. The turkeys, both of whom hail from the Tar Heel State, were pardoned during a ceremony on the South Lawn, a tradition that dates back to the administration of Abraham Lincoln. Their names were chosen by an annual contest, though Mr Biden quipped that they could have easily been named “Chips” and “Science” — a reference to...
Cuba’s president to visit China Nov 24-26
BEIJING (Reuters) – Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel will visit China from Nov. 24-26, Chinese state media reported on Monday. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the CPC Central Committee and president of the Republic of Cuba, will pay a state visit, CCTV reported.
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
Israel’s Netanyahu wins defamation suit against ex-PM
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won a defamation suit on Monday against a predecessor who had alleged that he, his wife and his son were mentally ill, with the court deeming the remarks a bid to harm Netanyahu’s political career. Netanyahu’s lawyer hailed the ruling...
Malaysia’s Anwar, Muhyiddin rush to meet deadline to form government
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s opposition leader, Anwar Ibrahim, and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin were vying to break a deadlock in forming a government on Tuesday, three days after an election resulted in a hung parliament. King Al-Sultan Abdullah has given political parties until 2 p.m. (0600 GMT)...
Poland proposes putting German Patriot missiles near border with Ukraine
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will propose deploying additional Patriot missile launchers near its border with Ukraine, following an offer from Germany, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter on Monday. “During today’s conversation with the German side, I will propose that the system be stationed at the border with...
Republican states seek to preserve Trump-era U.S. border curbs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A coalition of states with Republican attorneys general took legal steps on Monday to retain pandemic border curbs recently ruled unlawful by a U.S. judge, aiming to preserve a policy that lets the government expel hundreds of thousands of migrants. Fifteen states asked U.S. District Judge...
IMF approves $88.3 million for Malawi under ‘food shock’ loan window
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Monday approved an $88.3 million disbursement to Malawi under the new “food shock window” emergency lending facility launched in response to food price spikes and shortages caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The IMF...
Spotlight on Malaysia's king to resolve election stalemate
Malaysia's election uncertainty has deepened after a political bloc refused to support either reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim or rival Malay nationalist Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, three days after divisive polls produced no outright winner
Kremlin says it is concerned by shelling of Zaporizhzhia power plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday it was concerned by renewed shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the weekend and called on other countries to use their influence to help end attacks on Europe’s largest nuclear power station. In a conference call with reporters,...
EU holds emergency meeting with Serbia and Kosovo over rising tensions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union on Monday will hold an emergency meeting with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti to discuss the rising tension between the two countries. “I am convening an emergency meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue tomorrow with Prime...
Five injured in Russian strike on aid station near Kherson: Ukraine presidential adviser
KYIV (Reuters) – Five people were injured in a Russian strike on a humanitarian station in southern Ukraine, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration, said the attack took place in the town of Bilozerka, just west of the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian troops retook from Russian forces last week. He said the centre had been handing out bread.
Iraq condemns Iranian, Turkish attacks on Kurdistan region
(Reuters) – Iraq on Monday condemned Iranian and Turkish attacks on its northern Kurdistan region, the state news agency INA reported, citing a foreign ministry statement. “The repeated attacks carried out by Iranian and Turkish forces with missiles and drones on the Kurdistan region are a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty,” the statement added.
