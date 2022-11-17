Perrysburg seeks volunteers for litter and recycling board

Perrysburg needs two volunteers for the Litter Prevention and Recycling Board, the city announced.

They must be residents of the city. One must be an educator, and the other must be a high school student, the city said in a social media update. Meetings are held at 3:45 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the city’s Department of Public Service on Roachton Road. The board does not meet in June, July, August, and December.

Those interested in applying are asked to fill out a form online, available at tinyurl.com/2x9m3mxu .