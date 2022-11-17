ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

My relaxing bath went very wrong — now I deserve jail time

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4xDs_0jEgkV4n00

A TikToker is roasting herself for accidentally bathing in herbs and spices instead of bath salts.

“Guys, I just turned myself into literal soup,” Kenna McClellan says in the clip, which has been viewed more than 2.7 million times since it was posted to the social media platform Wednesday.

“I thought these were bath salts,” the Utah model exclaims in the 12-second video, as she zooms in on the bag of spices and the herbs floating in her bath.

“I didn’t realize until after I put them in. I’m currently bathing in paprika, onion, garlic, red pepper and herbs,” she continued, declaring: “I deserve jail time.”

TikTok users had a fun thyme in the comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ky99I_0jEgkV4n00
The bag of salt is suitable for soup, but not for bathing.
TikTok / kennarwood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQwWi_0jEgkV4n00
The TikTok user realized she was about to turn herself into human soup.
TikTok / kennarwood

“This genuinely made me laugh out loud. thank you!” one user laughed.

“Okay but does it taste good?” another asked.

@kennarwood

“This is why we can’t have nice things.” -taylor swift after I secured tickets😭🤦🏼‍♀️ #taylorswift

♬ original sound – Kenna McClellan

“Ah yes, the lush turkey brine bath bomb,” a user mused.

“How long should you simmer?” someone else asked, while another says, “At least you can say you’re a true spice girl.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sue Cleaver screams with delight as she's voted off I'm a Celebrity

Sue Cleaver screamed with delight as she was voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Monday night.The Coronation Street star, 59, became the third person to leave the jungle behind Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas.“Well, she seems very happy,” Ant said, as he announced the news.Cleaver then stood up to embrace her fellow campmates before departing.“I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it,” she told Ant and Dec.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More I’m a Celeb first look: Owen Warner gets showered with bugs in next jungle challengeScarlette Douglas fights back tears as she’s voted out of I’m a CelebJames Winburn, Michael Myers stuntman, dies aged 85
The Independent

‘Her hurt was too great’: My best friend’s bipolar disorder and me

No one ever tells you that friendships can sometimes come to a shuddering halt. Especially the ones you thought would last a lifetime. For me and Sheryl*, it happened just before we reached a milestone. We’d been in each other’s lives for nearly 10 years, going from fresh-faced college students to friends to, later, flatmates. I never foresaw it crashing and burning as hard as it did.Sheryl’s bipolar disorder became bigger than our years of friendship. It got to a point where I, as well as our close mutual friends, could not keep her safe from herself. There were manic...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy