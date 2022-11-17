Tim Allen attacked by woke mob over ‘problematic’ Christmas joke in ‘Santa Clauses’

Beloved sitcom dad Tim Allen was slammed Thursday by woke Twitter users after saying, “Merry Christmas is suddenly problematic,” in his brand new Disney+ show “The Santa Clauses.”

The 69-year-old actor — who has never been shy about his political beliefs — was frosted out by Twitter users for using the line in his scripted holiday show.

“Santa had the red hat all along and we just ignored it,” wrote one user referring to the “Make America Great Again” hats made famous by former President Donald Trump .

Allen — who has supported the former president in the past — returned to his 1994 role as Scott Calvin, who accidentally kills the Christmas icon before assuming the mantle himself, in the new Disney show after portraying him in three films.

The scene that caused the frostbite depicts Calvin being asked if something was bothering him, to which he responds that “saying ‘Merry Christmas to all’ has suddenly become problematic.'”

Filmmaker Scott Weinberg originally posted the quote on social media site and let it snowball from there.

“And so we begin another season of ‘They’re trying to cancel Christmas,’” tweeted another user.

“Disney is more than willing to pander to conservatives if it’ll make them a quick buck,” speculated one tweeter , while another user attempted to reason that the line was, in fact, a reference to who Calvin was before even donning the red suit for the first time.

“Ok, let’s not jump to conclusions. The Santa clause starts with the main character as a big-shot business type who nonetheless can hardly see past his marketing department or his own preconceptions,” read the tweet .

“This is… probably characterization. I hope.”

The Post has reached out to Disney for comment. Representatives for Allen declined to comment.