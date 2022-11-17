ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

DoingItLocal

Milford News: Car Into Building

2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
MILFORD, CT
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Temporary warming center open in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, the city of Hartford has opened a temporary warming center. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. “If somebody is in need of shelter and we can provide transportation, a quick snack, and other...
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Starlight Festival Returns Dec. 3

For the second time, Old Saybrook will host its Starlight Festival. This year, the festivities are Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. The Starlight Festival is a relatively new event in town – the first one was held in 2021. Organizers hope the day will continue to be an event that brings the whole community together. The event will largely take place on the Town Green. Events include Mrs. Claus reading stories, face painting, luminary bag decorating, cookie sales, holiday cards for service members, wreaths, a life-size Candyland game, free hot chocolate on the patio of the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, and costumed characters strolling about.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Wreaths Across Guilford Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Wreaths Across Guilford (WAG) will be celebrating its fifth anniversary this year and is seeking the help of residents for this season’s event honoring veterans. The organization is now partnering with Wreath Across America (WAA) to ensure that every veteran, no matter how long ago they were interred, is remembered and respected during the holidays.
GUILFORD, CT
hk-now.com

High School Automotive Classes Ask for Donated Vehicles and Repair Work

(November 18, 2022) — HKHS Automotive is looking for vehicle donations to be used for student projects and learning. Do you have a vehicle that has limited value or is broken and that you are not planning to repair? Maybe your vehicle needs a repair, but the labor cost was too high? We are seeking vehicles that are safe and able to be repaired. Typical projects include wheel and tire service, brake service, coolant system service, engine maintenance. Rusted-out vehicles are not usable. We are able to tow vehicles to the school if they are not currently drivable. Please reach out to Mr. Todzia at jtodzia@rsd17.org.
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Nurse from East Lyme reported missing, police say

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The circumstances behind his disappearance have...
EAST LYME, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT

