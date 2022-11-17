Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Related
Everything Flows Downhill: Old Lyme residents mount challenge to sewer project
Everything Flows Downhill. The fight is just beginning The post Everything Flows Downhill: Old Lyme residents mount challenge to sewer project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Car Into Building
2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
firefighternation.com
Volunteer Firefighters Blast Norwich (CT) Auto-Aid Ordinance; Tax Questions Muddy the Issues
Claire Bessette – The Day, New London, Conn. Nov. 18—NORWICH — Volunteer firefighters and supporters hammered the City Council Public Safety Committee for an hour Thursday against two proposed ordinances they said would “drive a wedge” between the paid and volunteer departments. One ordinance would...
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
Eyewitness News
Temporary warming center open in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, the city of Hartford has opened a temporary warming center. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. “If somebody is in need of shelter and we can provide transportation, a quick snack, and other...
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
zip06.com
Starlight Festival Returns Dec. 3
For the second time, Old Saybrook will host its Starlight Festival. This year, the festivities are Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. The Starlight Festival is a relatively new event in town – the first one was held in 2021. Organizers hope the day will continue to be an event that brings the whole community together. The event will largely take place on the Town Green. Events include Mrs. Claus reading stories, face painting, luminary bag decorating, cookie sales, holiday cards for service members, wreaths, a life-size Candyland game, free hot chocolate on the patio of the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, and costumed characters strolling about.
zip06.com
Wreaths Across Guilford Celebrates 5th Anniversary
Wreaths Across Guilford (WAG) will be celebrating its fifth anniversary this year and is seeking the help of residents for this season’s event honoring veterans. The organization is now partnering with Wreath Across America (WAA) to ensure that every veteran, no matter how long ago they were interred, is remembered and respected during the holidays.
hk-now.com
High School Automotive Classes Ask for Donated Vehicles and Repair Work
(November 18, 2022) — HKHS Automotive is looking for vehicle donations to be used for student projects and learning. Do you have a vehicle that has limited value or is broken and that you are not planning to repair? Maybe your vehicle needs a repair, but the labor cost was too high? We are seeking vehicles that are safe and able to be repaired. Typical projects include wheel and tire service, brake service, coolant system service, engine maintenance. Rusted-out vehicles are not usable. We are able to tow vehicles to the school if they are not currently drivable. Please reach out to Mr. Todzia at jtodzia@rsd17.org.
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Manager at CT State Pier recommended itself for $87M in contracts
The arrangement, approved by the CT Port Authority, has drawn criticism from lawmakers concerned about potential conflicts of interest.
NBC Connecticut
“I couldn't wait for this day!”: 10-Year-Old Overcomes Health Challenges, Gets Adopted by Former Teachers
Dozens of Connecticut kids have new homes. They were adopted in ceremonies across the state as part of National Adoption Day. Those 50 children adopted Friday are part of 440 kids adopted throughout the year in Connecticut, according to the Department of Children and Families. It was an especially exciting...
Eyewitness News
Nurse from East Lyme reported missing, police say
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The circumstances behind his disappearance have...
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: People told to evacuate homes in area of New London due to house fire
Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police...
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
Comments / 0