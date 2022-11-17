Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Stevenson: If Little Puppy Cruz Doesn't Want Fight, Bring On Zepeda, Kambosos
Shakur Stevenson is looking to make a statement for his 135-pound debut. The former two-division champion won’t be fighting at 130 pounds anymore after failing to make weight and losing his titles on the scale during his September unanimous decision win against Robson Conceicao. At the WBC Convention in...
Boxing Scene
Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Announces He'll Be Fighting In January Ahead Of Davis Bout
Ryan Garcia wants to make sure he’s going tit for tat and operating on similar timelines to Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Garcia announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will be returning to the ring in January, just like Davis. Davis announced this week he’ll be fighting Hector...
Boxing Scene
Greg Hardy Drops, Rocks, Decisions Hasim Rahman Jr. Over Four
Moody Theater, Austin, Texas - In a shocker, boxing newcomer Greg Hardy (2-0, 1 KO) dropped, rocked and decisioned the far more experienced Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-2, 6 KOs) All three judges scored it 39-36. Hardy accepted the fight on late notice after Rahman's original opponent, MMA legend Vitor Belfort,...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Drops Gonzale Coria Twice, Knocks Him Out in Three
Arena Astros, Guadalajara - In a middleweight fight, former WBO 154-pound champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) battered and stopped Gonzalo Coria (21-6, 8 KOs) in three rounds. On some betting sites, Coria was a 100-1 underdog. For the most part, Munguia was jabing and taking his time in the...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Says Distractions Outside Ring Making Boxing Career Complicated
Anthony Joshua has found himself at a career crossroads. The 33-year-old former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three of his last five fights dating back to 2019. After suffering his first career defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. via stoppage and later avenging the loss by beating...
Boxing Scene
Crawford on Spence Fight: ‘What Do Y'all Want Me To Do? … I’m Trying My Hardest'
Terence Crawford evidently feels there is nothing more that he can personally do to cut a deal with Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. The undefeated WBO titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, threw his hands up to a recent query from ESPN’s Max Kellerman, on Kellerman’s Max on Boxing show, regarding the Spence fight. Hyping up the fight as the best that can be made in the sport, Kellerman urged Crawford to assure him that the fight will happen eventually.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Welcomes Showdowns Against Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis: "I'm The Best Fighter In The World"
For the better part of the past five years, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have not only protruded toward the top of the welterweight division, but they have also established themselves as arguably the two best fighters in the world. As the years quietly flew by, fans fulminated...
Boxing Scene
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
Boxing Scene
Bill Haney on Lomachenko: This is a Fight That We Know The People Want
In addition to his sheer will and determination, Vasiliy Lomachenko has honed his craft over the course of approximately two decades. As a result, the Ukrainian native has stockpiled boatloads of achievements. In total, the now 34-year-old has aggregated an amateur record of 396 victories against only one defeat, pilfered numerous world titles in the professional ranks, and consistently finds himself mentioned amongst the boxing world’s elite.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Bivol-Beterbiev, Rivera-Martin, Love-Spark, Prograis-Zepeda, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Roberto Duran, Canelo Alvarez, Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev, Steve Spark vs. Montana Love, Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis, and more. Congratulations on the success this past month. Lately I have gone...
Boxing Scene
Keith Thurman Wanted $10 Million To Fight Jaron Ennis, Says Boots' Father, Trainer Bozy
Keith Thurman wanted a pretty penny to face blue-chip prospect Jaron Ennis. Ennis’ father and trainer Bozy recently revealed that “One Time” wanted an eight-figure payday to face off against “Boots”. “Thurman wanted $10 million to fight Boots. Come on, man. You don’t make $10...
Boxing Scene
William Zepeda Warns Stevenson: Don't Mention Me - Send A Contract... And We'll Be There
William Zepeda is less impressed with being called out by one of the best in the sport than he will be once it leads to an actual fight. The unbeaten lightweight has made it to the hit list of Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9KOs). The undefeated former two-division titlist is currently awaiting the first step in talks for a mandated WBC title eliminator with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but senses that he will have to look elsewhere for his lightweight debut. It motivated the Newark, New Jersey native to namedrop Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10KOs).
Boxing Scene
Yankiel Rivera Crushes Ramon Velasquez in Three at Ruben Zayas Coliseum
Ruben Zayas Coliseum, Trujillo Alto - In the main event bout, which took place at 112 pounds, former Olympian Yankiel Rivera (2-0, 2 KOs), from Puerto Rico, defeated Chilean Ramon Velasquez (7-6) by technical knockout in the third round. After Rivera crushed the Chilean with a blunt body shot in...
Boxing Scene
Kevin Lele Sadjo Takes Down Emre Cukur in Seven, Retains EBU Title
Le Cannet, France - WBC #11 and IBF #15 super middleweight Kevin Lele Sadjo of France retained his EBU European 168lb title for the very first time by stopping German opponent Emre Cukur in the midst of the seventh round. Powerfully built and very muscular Sadjo, 32 and nicknamed Phenom,...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time
Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Boxing Scene
Tom Farrell Motivated To Dent Unbeaten Record of Harlem Eubank
Former WBA International super lightweight champion Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) takes on the unbeaten Harlem Eubank at York Hall on November 25th. With the fight set to be live on Channel 5, Farrell looks to stop Eubank in his tracks and put his name into the public eye. Back...
Boxing Scene
Giovanni Marquez Drills Luis Portalatin With Vicious Right in Third
Welterweight prospect Giovanni Marquez broke Luis Portalatin down, dropping him three times en route to a knockout win Saturday night at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas. Marquez, who resides in nearby Houston, improves to 4-0, 3 knockouts. Portalatin was game and came to fight from...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly: I'm Not Interested In Munguia; He Is Nobody; I Need Champions!
Jaime Munguia remains the WBO’s number one contender for Janibek Alimkhanuly’s middleweight title. Alimkhanuly knows Munguia already turned down a fight with him once. The Kazakh southpaw doesn’t think Munguia will change his mind and thus has turned his attention to other opponents. “I told you I’m...
Boxing Scene
Julio Angel Garcia, Canelito Sanchez Fight To Ten-Round Draw On Munguia-Coria DAZN Undercard
Julio Angel Garcia was unbothered by a two-division weight disadvantage enjoyed by his opponent. His confidence and ability were nearly enough to pull off a second consecutive short notice win. The undefeated junior featherweight prospect instead had to settle for a ten-round, unanimous draw with countryman Benito ‘Canelito’ Sanchez in...
