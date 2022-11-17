ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New program helps reduce energy costs for Ameren Illinois customers

By Noah Nelson
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – If you’re looking for ways to save money on energy bills this winter, Ameren Illinois is beginning a new plan to help customers manage their costs.

Ameren Illinois estimates monthly bills for customers who receive electricity and natural gas supply service from them could be approximately 25% higher than they were last December through February. They said this is due to inflation, increased demand, and supply constraints continuing to drive higher energy prices.

Their new Energy Care Plan features energy efficiency solutions, flexible payment programs, and financial options. Highlights of the new plan include a free home energy assessment, a Google Nest Thermostat and flexible payment agreements.

“With our Energy Care Plan, we’re providing our customers with low- and no-cost, easy-to-implement solutions to help them to take more control over their energy usage and save money,” said Joe Solari, Vice President of Customer Experience at Ameren Illinois.

The plan also features grants for low-income homes and a year-round heating and cooling assistance program that helps those who generally do not qualify for financial assistance from other government or non-profit programs.

If you’re interested in finding more information about this plan, you can click on their website here .

Comments / 15

politicians r scum
3d ago

Nothing new except they want us to use a “smart” thermostat. They have been pushing these home energy audits a long time. Get new windows, better insulation, new doors, higher efficiency air handlers and a really coolio t-stat. Same ole same ole…

Reply
5
shawna Reynolds
3d ago

my bill with budget billing is $246 and an added $50 from where? this is ridiculous seriously I'm tired of it and my children need heat and whatever else.

Reply
3
Just us 2 lovebirds.
4d ago

Our budget bill has gone up to $196 from $106 in January. Um, that's way more than 25%!

Reply
6
 

