New program helps reduce energy costs for Ameren Illinois customers

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – If you’re looking for ways to save money on energy bills this winter, Ameren Illinois is beginning a new plan to help customers manage their costs.

Ameren Illinois estimates monthly bills for customers who receive electricity and natural gas supply service from them could be approximately 25% higher than they were last December through February. They said this is due to inflation, increased demand, and supply constraints continuing to drive higher energy prices.

Their new Energy Care Plan features energy efficiency solutions, flexible payment programs, and financial options. Highlights of the new plan include a free home energy assessment, a Google Nest Thermostat and flexible payment agreements.

“With our Energy Care Plan, we’re providing our customers with low- and no-cost, easy-to-implement solutions to help them to take more control over their energy usage and save money,” said Joe Solari, Vice President of Customer Experience at Ameren Illinois.

The plan also features grants for low-income homes and a year-round heating and cooling assistance program that helps those who generally do not qualify for financial assistance from other government or non-profit programs.

If you’re interested in finding more information about this plan, you can click on their website here .

