Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
fox13news.com
Host a drive and help Metropolitan Ministries this holiday season
TAMPA, Fla. - The mission of Metropolitan Ministries is to help families in need all across the Tampa Bay area. One of the biggest ways for individuals, businesses, clubs, civic organizations, churches and other groups to help is to host food or toy drives. It's a way to build community...
fox13news.com
Meet the man behind TPA's clever social media posts
Over at Tampa International Airport, there is one guy who is keeping travelers informed and entertained on social media: C.J. Johnson. He says he is all about helping passengers get to where they need while also having fun on the internet.
fox13news.com
Jokes and travel tips: Who is behind Tampa International Airport's social media accounts?
TAMPA, Fla. - Before they hop on their plane, travelers at Tampa International Airport flock for pictures around the airport's social media star, the big flamingo. "People are obsessed with the flamingo. Almost daily I see people that are tagging us in photos they're sharing about it," explained C.J. Johnson.
fox13news.com
Veteran entrepreneurs bring elements of service to Small Business Saturday
TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the biggest shopping days of the year are upon us. Ahead of the Small Business Saturday shopping day, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) and Hillsborough Community College hosted an event to highlight Tampa Bay area veteran entrepreneurs and their businesses. One of the businesses brings...
fox13news.com
AAA's 'Tow to Go' offers free rides, tow for impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The holidays are here and while many are getting festive, AAA is offering an option to those who may need a ride if they have one too many to drink. AAA is once again activating its "Tow to Go" program for Thanksgiving weekend, and the service is even available for non-members in order to avoid impaired driving. The program kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
fox13news.com
Titus O’Neil, Metropolitan Ministries hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving box meals
TAMPA, Fla. - WWE star Thaddeus "Titus O’Neil" Bullard and his non-profit, The Bullard Foundation, teamed up with Metropolitan Ministries to give out boxes of food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Sligh Middle School. The 33610 area code, which includes the Sligh neighborhood, has the sixth-highest percentage of...
fox13news.com
Veteran makes care packages for troops his full-time job
Small business owners eagerly await Small Business Saturday, the yearly holiday shopping event dedicated to small, local shops and companies. This year, Hillsborough Community College is highlighting veterans who own small businesses and are doing more to give back with your shopping dollars.
fox13news.com
South Tampa Burger King's security video shows suspect jumping counter to demand free food
Police said the suspect walked into a Burger King restaurant in South Tampa, demanding free food from employees. When they refused, he jumped on the counter and began threatening workers. One employee managed to ask a customer in the drive-through to call 911, and when officers arrived, they found the man eating the food in the men's restroom.
fox13news.com
Flight team begins tracking right whales migrating along East Coast
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales has begun and, as the endangered species migrates down the U.S. East Coast, researchers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are tracking their every move. Every day, from November to April, (weather permitting), a team of CMA scientists flies above the ocean,...
fox13news.com
Tampa police arrest man caught on camera jumping Burger King counter, threatening workers to get free food
TAMPA, Fla. - Police arrested a suspect who they said was caught on security cameras threatening workers at a Burger King restaurant in South Tampa on Friday. Tampa police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m., when 50-year-old Hubert Credit Jr. walked into the restaurant, located at 611 S Dale Mabry Highway, and demanded free food from employees.
fox13news.com
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
fox13news.com
Tangled hurricane debris remains, frustrating some residents in rural Polk, Hillsborough counties
DOVER, Fla. - Many residents are still waiting for the debris from Hurricane Ian to be picked up from the curbs along Tampa Bay area roadways. Some residents in Polk and Hillsborough counties are growing frustrated. Even though officials from several counties claim clean-up crews have most of the problem...
fox13news.com
Firefighters battle flames at South Tampa home
Flames were seen shooting through the roof of a South Tampa home after it caught fire on Monday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
fox13news.com
Football fans pack Bay Area's largest World Cup watch party
The United States men’s soccer team made its first World Cup appearance since 2014 in Qatar on Monday, facing off against Wales. In St. Petersburg, hundreds of fans gathered at Williams Park to support the team.
fox13news.com
Tarpon Springs High School's marching band to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - The countdown to Thanksgiving is on for the Tarpon Springs High School marching band as they prepare to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City. "I’ve watched it almost every year since I can remember, and it’s just kind of crazy...
fox13news.com
‘Don’t kill us, please’: Crash victims advocate for pedestrians, cyclists on World Day of Remembrance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the first time in Pinellas County, traffic crash victims and advocates walked along roads in Treasure Island and St. Petersburg for World Day of Remembrance, urging drivers to watch for those along the roadways. Holding signs with strong messages to drivers like, "Don't kill us,...
fox13news.com
Tampa police arrest 2, seize 23 guns, narcotics, while investigating suspected drug dealer
TAMPA, Fla. - Twenty-three guns, including several that were reported a stolen, are off the street after Tampa police arrested two men while conducting a drug investigation. According to the Tampa Police Department, while officers were executing a search warrant for drugs at a home located at 3608 N. 28th Street, which had previously been the site for an undercover narcotic's investigation, Zavid Hill, 24 and Roland Fletcher, 21, fled on foot.
fox13news.com
Residents frustrated by uncollected hurricane debris
Many residents are still waiting for the debris from Hurricane Ian to be picked up from the curbs along Tampa Bay area roadways. Some residents in Polk and Hillsborough counties are growing frustrated.
fox13news.com
Charley Belcher's first ever assist with sword swallowing
FOX 13's Charley Belcher has been at this a long time, but there's still a first time for everything. During a preview of the Suncoast Renaissance Festival at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds, Charley helped a sword swallower with is record-breaking act.
fox13news.com
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
