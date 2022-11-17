ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Host a drive and help Metropolitan Ministries this holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. - The mission of Metropolitan Ministries is to help families in need all across the Tampa Bay area. One of the biggest ways for individuals, businesses, clubs, civic organizations, churches and other groups to help is to host food or toy drives. It's a way to build community...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Meet the man behind TPA's clever social media posts

Over at Tampa International Airport, there is one guy who is keeping travelers informed and entertained on social media: C.J. Johnson. He says he is all about helping passengers get to where they need while also having fun on the internet.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Veteran entrepreneurs bring elements of service to Small Business Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the biggest shopping days of the year are upon us. Ahead of the Small Business Saturday shopping day, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) and Hillsborough Community College hosted an event to highlight Tampa Bay area veteran entrepreneurs and their businesses. One of the businesses brings...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

AAA's 'Tow to Go' offers free rides, tow for impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The holidays are here and while many are getting festive, AAA is offering an option to those who may need a ride if they have one too many to drink. AAA is once again activating its "Tow to Go" program for Thanksgiving weekend, and the service is even available for non-members in order to avoid impaired driving. The program kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Veteran makes care packages for troops his full-time job

Small business owners eagerly await Small Business Saturday, the yearly holiday shopping event dedicated to small, local shops and companies. This year, Hillsborough Community College is highlighting veterans who own small businesses and are doing more to give back with your shopping dollars.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Flight team begins tracking right whales migrating along East Coast

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales has begun and, as the endangered species migrates down the U.S. East Coast, researchers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are tracking their every move. Every day, from November to April, (weather permitting), a team of CMA scientists flies above the ocean,...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police arrest man caught on camera jumping Burger King counter, threatening workers to get free food

TAMPA, Fla. - Police arrested a suspect who they said was caught on security cameras threatening workers at a Burger King restaurant in South Tampa on Friday. Tampa police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m., when 50-year-old Hubert Credit Jr. walked into the restaurant, located at 611 S Dale Mabry Highway, and demanded free food from employees.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police arrest 2, seize 23 guns, narcotics, while investigating suspected drug dealer

TAMPA, Fla. - Twenty-three guns, including several that were reported a stolen, are off the street after Tampa police arrested two men while conducting a drug investigation. According to the Tampa Police Department, while officers were executing a search warrant for drugs at a home located at 3608 N. 28th Street, which had previously been the site for an undercover narcotic's investigation, Zavid Hill, 24 and Roland Fletcher, 21, fled on foot.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
GIBSONTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy