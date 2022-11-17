ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodwill of Southern Nevada opens new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening of its new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday morning and it there will be some good deals.

Goodwill’s 17th retail store and donation center will be located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Robindale Road.

According to the National Association of Resale and Thrift Shops, around 17% of Americans shop at a thrift store.

The opening will be kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. and shoppers will be welcomed into the doors at 9 a.m. The first 100 shoppers will receive a $5 Goodwill gift card and a Las Vegas-themed reusable bag.

Donations are accepted at all Goodwill stores during regular hours and at four donation centers throughout the Las Vegas valley.

The new store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Goodwill Las Vegas Boulevard Store will stand as a testament to the hard work of our organization’s 800-plus dedicated team members, each of whom plays a vital role in sustaining our stores, operations, mission programs, and service to our community.

Rick Neal, CEO and President of Goodwill of Southern Nevada

