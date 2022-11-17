Read full article on original website
Lawmakers Criticize VA’s Electronic Health Records System After 2 Deaths
In a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Ill., Mike Carey, R-Ohio, and Troy Balderson, R-Ohio, wrote that they had "grave concerns" about the rollout of Oracle Cerner EHR. Three members of Congress wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs expressing concerns...
KHN Morning Briefing
Taxpayers had to foot the bills for care that should have cost far less, according to records released after KHN filed a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act. The government may seek to recover up to $650 million as a result. (Fred Schulte and Holly Hacker, 11/22 ) For...
Lawsuit Challenges FDA Approval Of Abortion Medication
The Alliance for Defending Freedom, which was involved with the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, has asked a federal judge in Texas to overturn FDA approval of abortion medications up to the 10th week of pregnancy. Abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade filed a lawsuit...
What’s Next For Medicare’s ‘Hospital Care At Home’ Program?
The New York Times takes a look at the program, which is popular among participants but had stalled because Medicare wouldn't pay for it. The program found new life in 2020 because of reimbursement waivers tied to the pandemic public health emergency. The New York Times: What If You Could...
Senators Looking Into Allegation Of 2014 Supreme Court Leak
According to a New York Times story, an anti-abortion minister told Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts that he received advanced notice of a 2014 case related to contraception and religious rights. The news comes as part of the investigation into last spring's bombshell leak of the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Justice Samuel Alito denies that he or his wife were involved in the alleged older leak.
Why Trump is again dominating the coverage, skewering pundits and prosecutors
In the space of five days, Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Merrick Garland blew up the political landscape and the media has been consumed by each explosion.
First Edition: Nov. 21, 2022
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors, with some plans overbilling the government more than $1,000 per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013 and are the most recent reviews completed, were obtained exclusively by KHN through a three-year Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, which was settled in late September. (Schulte and Hacker, 11/21)
