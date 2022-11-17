ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 35

you can't fix stupid
4d ago

sorry parents your kids probably know more than you thanks to the internet you can hide your kids from it but you can't hide everyone's kids from showing it to your kids education is key

Sandy Stone
4d ago

This sickening! As a former Librarian, l am appalled by this list. If l were still working, l would make a huge display of all these books that l had in the small Public Library where l was Librarian. I did that every year l was there. 36 years and this terrible list grew every year. I encouraged their circulation. No book should ever be banned. Knowledge should never be limited.

Christine
4d ago

Welcome to our state of Misery, where Republicans can and will tell you what to do, how to do it, when to do it……..the voters wanted this, so now let’s live with these Nazi rules!

Related
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022

(St. Louis area) -- The federal government has approved nearly $116 million in aid to help the St. Louis area recover from historic flooding in July. Governor Mike Parson’s Office says more than 13,500 households have been approved for about 43-million in Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The National Flood Insurance Program has paid over 40-million in claims for flood insurance policyholders. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved about 33-million-dollars in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses. With the onset of cold weather, homeowners who applied for FEMA aid and had flood-related damage to furnaces or HVAC systems could still be eligible for reimbursement and should submit estimates or invoices to FEMA. The federal agency says those approved for assistance could be eligible for rental aid if a need for a temporary place to stay has arisen as repairs are being made.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit

When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri’s attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn’t know what to think.  A Seattle-based professor at the University of Washington, Starbird co-founded the UW Center for an Informed Public, which researches misinformation online. Why would an elected official 2,000 miles away be […] The post Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri researchers test wastewater for the flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Researchers in Missouri have been testing wastewater for spikes of COVID-19 for nearly three years, but could the samples also be tested for the flu?. Missouri is reporting more than 4,000 flu cases. Normally, the state doesn’t see those numbers until late December. With the current “tripledemic,” RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], influenza and COVID-19, are there any detectors in your wastewater that could warn the state of possible spikes?
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missourians rank among most unhealthiest in U.S., new study finds

With Thanksgiving around the corner, new study finds Four State residents are among the most unhealthiest in the U.S. (KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, government studies have shown emergency room visits increase during the holiday season, with New York City doctors estimating a 5-to-12% spike. According to a study from the Journal of the American Heart Association, holiday heart attacks are real, and lead to a 4% increase in heart-related deaths.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
TODAY.com

Former Missouri senator snaps a Sunday Mug Shot with a camel!

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing Mug Shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill and her sister Anne, plus more amazing viewers! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Nov. 20, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

40-state privacy lawsuit focuses on Google

JOPLIN, Mo. — A legal settlement involving “Google”, worth tens of millions of dollars, means we now have more control over our digital footprint. The focus of the 40-state privacy lawsuit? Google is watching, whether you want that or not. “Came to find out was that even...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit in the federal court Nov. 8 against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County for allegedly denying an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with HIV. The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the Court to ensure that The post ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 91 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MISSOURI STATE

