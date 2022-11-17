Read full article on original website
Related
Is Anybody But Trump Excited About the 2024 Election Beginning?
Didn't we just have an election? Yes, yes we did. In fact, the outcome of some 2022 midterm contests is still unknown. Nonetheless, former President Donald Trump has announced his next presidential run, thus kicking off the 2024 election season already. <bangs head against wall repeatedly>. Why did Trump choose...
Donald Trump Announces He Will Run for President in 2024
Donald Trump announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, ending more than a year of speculation. In an announcement from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the former president hyped the record of his first term, with his usual mix of brags and fabrication. He even intimated that China may have interfered in the 2020 election because of how tough he had been on the country as president.
12 Republicans Support Same-Sex Marriage in Key Senate Vote
A bill that would provide federal protection to same-sex marriages cleared a crucial hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Twelve Republican senators voted to advance the bill—enough to remove the possibility of a filibuster. The 62–37 vote sets up the Respect for Marriage Act to easily pass the...
After House Democrats' Midterm Defeat, Nancy Pelosi Says She'll Step Down From Congressional Leadership
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that she wouldn't try to lead the Democratic House minority in the new Congress but would retain her seat as a backbench member representing San Francisco. "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next...
Why Trump is again dominating the coverage, skewering pundits and prosecutors
In the space of five days, Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Merrick Garland blew up the political landscape and the media has been consumed by each explosion.
There's No Constitutional Right To Own a Pit Bull, Federal Court Says
A federal court has upheld an Iowa city's ban on pit bulls and dogs that look like pit bulls. Since 2005, Council Bluffs has banned residents from owning "any dog that is an American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or any dog displaying the majority of physical traits" of one of those breeds. A group of dog owners sued, arguing that the ban violated their constitutional rights.
Comparing the Orders Appointing Special Counsel Mueller and Special Counsel Smith
Today Attorney General Garland appointed a special counsel John L. Smith. The intent is clear: to allow the investigation and prosecution of Donald Trump to continue during the presidential campaign. Paragraph (c) specifically references the ongoing investigation concerning Mar-A-Lago:. (c) The Special Counsel is further authorized to conduct the ongoing...
Amusing Passage from Gateway Pundit's Motion for TRO to Get Press Credentials
Understandably, the nation is fixated on this election. This is a matter of great national importance, and its importance stretches far beyond Arizona's borders. It is no surprise that there is great skepticism on one side of the political divide and there is unqualified trust on the other. Society has degraded to the point that many Americans are skeptical of the good faith, the competence, and the bias of governmental institutions. However, this skepticism almost always comes down as a "Red" versus "Blue" issue. If a Republican makes a claim, one can expect "Team Blue" to scream at the top of their lungs that she must be corrupt, or worse. If a Democrat does the same, the "Red Team" is not going to take her statement at face value. We then depend on the press, such as it is, to inform us all so that we can at least hope to know what in tarnation is going on.
Republicans Contemplate a Post-Trump World
Surprising exactly nobody, former President Donald Trump this week revealed that he'll seek to return to the White House in 2024. While anticipated, the announcement was somewhat muted given the underwhelming midterm performance of Republicans who gained no ground in the Senate and barely took the House despite high inflation and the unpopularity of Democratic President Joe Biden.
No, You Don't Have a First Amendment Right To Get Your Speech Aired on Cable News
It seems obvious that a cable news channel choosing not to show a lengthy speech in its entirety does not violate the First Amendment. However, Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, hasn't seemed to have gotten the memo. On Tuesday night, Trump announced his 2024 presidential run...
Europe Threatens New Tariffs Over Biden's 'Buy American' Tax Credits
A tax credit encouraging American manufacturing contained in President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has raised the ire of European policy makers, who say the credit is protectionist and will hurt European exporters. European Union (E.U.) leaders expressed frustration with the electric vehicle (E.V.) component of the Buy American...
Biden mocks Republican midterms slump at turkey pardon: ‘The only red wave is if Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce’
President Joe Biden on Monday granted executive clemency to Chocolate and Chip, a pair of turkeys who would have otherwise faced the death penalty but will now live out their lives as guests of the North Carolina State University’s poultry science program. The turkeys, both of whom hail from the Tar Heel State, were pardoned during a ceremony on the South Lawn, a tradition that dates back to the administration of Abraham Lincoln. Their names were chosen by an annual contest, though Mr Biden quipped that they could have easily been named “Chips” and “Science” — a reference to...
Nancy Pelosi Embodied America's Gerontocracy Problem
Anyone who pays even a modest bit of attention to politics is probably aware that America is ruled by a group of leaders who likely would have been forced into retirement long ago in a more normal profession. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were the oldest pair of major party...
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Lift Injunction Blocking their Massive Loan Forgiveness Program
Today the Biden Administration filed an application urging the Supreme Court to lift a lower court preliminary injunction blocking implementation of the president's massive student loan forgiveness program, which would cancel some $400 billion in student loan debt. I wrote about the lower court decision here. The Supreme Court's resolution of the Administration's request may well prefigure the justices' views on how the student loan litigation should be resolved overall. If the justices lift the lower court injunction, it could be a signal a majority of the Court believes that the plaintiffs don't have standing to challenge the loan forgiveness program, that the program is legal, or some combination of both. If, on the other hand, the Court rules against the Biden Administration, that may well indicate a majority of the justices oppose Biden's position on both standing and the merits.
'Arbitrary and Capricious': Judge Blocks U.S. From Expelling Migrants Under COVID-Era Title 42 Order
Yesterday, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated a pandemic-era public health order that has allowed border officials under both the Trump and Biden administrations to expedite the expulsion of migrants seeking asylum in the United States. Sullivan ruled that the order wasn't properly enacted and noted that the government's decision to ignore the potential harms of the policy "was arbitrary and capricious."
China's Climate Change Con Carries On
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — China has been running a climate change con against the rest of the world for at least a decade now. The latest moves in that con took place at the G20 meeting in Bali and the COP27 United Nations climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Here's how the most recent round played out. Back in August, China "suspended" climate talks with the U.S. in retaliation for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's (D–Calif.) visit to Taiwan. President Joe Biden went to Bali, where he appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping to reengage with the U.S. on climate change issues. Xi magnanimously assented.
Will Congress Manage To Pass Marijuana Reform During the Lame-Duck Session?
According to Gallup poll results released yesterday, 68 percent of Americans think marijuana should be legal—the same level of support that Gallup reported in 2020 and 2021. "The only place where cannabis reform is unpopular is here in the halls of Congress," Rep. Nancy Mace (R–S.C.) complained at a congressional hearing on "cannabis decriminalization" yesterday. During an interview on the Fox Business show Kennedy last night, Mace, who introduced a legalization bill last fall, sounded a more optimistic note, saying, "This is an issue where we can really come together."
Magistrate Judge "Openly Scoffed" at Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki's "Efforts to Escape a Deposition"
Psaki's lawyers argued that the deposition would be an "undue burden" on her, in part because it would take her away from her family for several days and interfere with her new job at MSNBC. But during a series of prickly exchanges with Psaki's lead attorney, Jeannie Rhee, [U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan] Davis said the filings in the case didn't demonstrate any unusual impact she was likely to suffer.
Manhattan D.A. Said This Woman Acted in Self-Defense. He Prosecuted Her For Almost a Year Anyway.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has spent the better part of the last year prosecuting a woman for murder. There's a catch: He publicly expressed, multiple times, that he didn't believe it was a murder. It's an odd scenario for a prosecutor to put himself in. But for Tracy McCarter,...
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Gets Blocked Again
President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness plan was thwarted by a federal appeals court on Monday with the court placing an injunction on the program pending further appeals. This is the latest setback for Biden's loan forgiveness agenda, which was blocked by a federal judge just three days earlier on November 11.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0