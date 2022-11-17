Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students

Read full article on original website
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
Conservative students, political scientist share insights on 2023 Republican governor candidates
The campaign trail for the 2023 governor’s race has officially started, especially for Republican politicians seeking to take control of the office from Gov. John Bel Edwards, set to end his second term next year. Only one candidate, Attorney General Jeff Landry, has officially started a race for the...
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
NBC 10 News Today: Senator Bill Cassidy announces he is not running for Louisiana governor
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Amy Rosso shared details on Senator Cassidy’s decision to not run for governor and his focus in the days to follow. For more details, watch the clip above.
Days after attempted execution, Alabama Governor asks for execution moratorium
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office...
Our Views: John Bel Edwards and education leaders win one, but students are the real losers
When John Bel Edwards emerged on the political scene 15 years ago, he was a dependable and articulate ally of teacher unions, school boards and superintendents — the education establishment in most parishes in Louisiana. As governor, he has continued that role from his days in the state House.
Council investigation of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory underway
Auditors and attorneys investigating the administration of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory should be finished the initial stage of the investigation by Jan. 1. Auditors with Faulk and Winkler, a certified public accounting firm out of Baton Rouge, and attorneys with Phelps Dunbar of Baton Rouge, have been hired by the City Council and are working on the probe, City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said.
Louisiana National Guard fires Commander over inappropriate texts
The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state's historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times.
WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Louisiana leaders will be kicked off the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state and local leaders and university leaders were at...
Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil
The person in charge of Louisiana’s juvenile jails has resigned, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Bill Sommers’ departure comes while the state’s youth prisons have reached capacity. Incarcerated youth have been moved to a building on the Angola penitentiary campus for adults after frequent violent incidents at Office of […] The post Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Deadline Saturday to register for December election in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana residents who are not already registered to vote can do so Saturday and still qualify to participate in the next election. The state deadline for registration is Nov. 19. Those already registered do not need to take any additional action. Louisiana voters return to the...
With jazz, incense, hands on her head, Louisiana Episcopalians ordain a woman bishop
Within the ornate confines of the historic Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans, The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth made history herself Saturday by being ordained and consecrated as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. In an elaborate ceremony attended by about 750 people, Duckworth formally accepted the crosier...
Low ratings didn’t disqualify weak insurers from taking risky policies from Louisiana Citizens
State lawmakers created one rule that insurers had to follow if they wanted to take over risky policies carried by the state-run insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. The private companies needed a letter grade of B+ or better from the leading rating firm A.M. Best —...
Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com.
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette
An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery
Last week, Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on the ballot – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – approved similar referenda. . Louisiana was put in the national spotlight for rejecting the change. Trevor Noah did an […] The post The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Man sentenced in $340,000 credit card scheme across multiple states including Louisiana
A California man has been sentenced after conducting fraudulent purchases at Home Depots across multiple states, including Louisiana.
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
