Four Oaks, NC

jocoreport.com

Dianne Pope Denning

Coats, NC: Mrs. Dianne Pope Denning, age 77, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Coats Methodist Church in Coats, NC. Rev. Paul Cecil and Mr. Buster Stone will officiate. Burial will follow in Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Denning...
COATS, NC
jocoreport.com

Katie Moore Tart

Benson, NC: Mrs. Katie Moore Tart, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rev. Randy Beasley will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson, NC. Mrs....
BENSON, NC
cbs17

Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
jocoreport.com

3 People Charged With Soliciting Minor By Computer

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police have announced the arrests of three people for allegedly soliciting a minor by computer to commit a sex act. All the arrests were made in the Walmart parking lot at 1299 N. Brightleaf Boulevard. On August 20, 2022, Derek Puckett, age 32, from Holdenville, Oklahoma...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Dies In Head On Collision

Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

Christmas parade in NC canceled after truck hits girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/CNN) - An out-of-control pickup truck struck a girl Saturday morning while people were lining up to march in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Witnesses say the driver screamed to warn people that he couldn’t stop the vehicle. Authorities said the victim, who wasn’t able to get out...
RALEIGH, NC

