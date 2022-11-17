Read full article on original website
Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group set to host ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group (AATAG) is set to host “Transgender Day of Remembrance” at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Amarillo College in the concert hall lobby. According to an AATAG flyer, the event is to remember and honor the memories and lives of the ones that were […]
KFDA
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a letter sent to some Amarillo churches, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson addressed concerns regarding the event “A Drag Queen Christmas” coming to the Amarillo Globe News Center. Mayor Nelson explains how events are booked through the city. “The City can not refuse to...
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Civic Center Lawsuit: Hearing on Modification Motions Held
The parties to the Civic Center funding lawsuit won by businessman Alex Fairly last month met again for a virtual hearing this morning to discuss competing motions by Fairly and the City of Amarillo to modify Judge William Sowder’s ruling. This hearing was rooted in a motion made by...
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Amarillo Fire Department responds to 6 weekend fires, 2 injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported another busy weekend after responding to six structure fires, one of which resulted in one person being hospitalized and another on Monday morning involving a firefighter being injured. NE 27th Avenue According to the fire department, crews responded to the 3000 block of NE 27th Avenue […]
abc7amarillo.com
Elderly woman burned in 1 of 5 fires over weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly woman was flown to a burn center in Lubbock after a flash fire occurred while she was cooking on Saturday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department said that was one of five fires it responded to over the weekend. AFD said it responded to...
franchising.com
Black Bear Diner Opens Two Texas Diners in San Antonio and Amarillo
November 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // REDDING, Calif. - Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. The San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA).
A sit-down with Amarillo rising star Taylor Page Henderson
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo, you’ve got another star! Taylor Page Henderson started acting when she was just five years old at the Amarillo Little Theatre, and fell in love with it through the years. She recently had the role in “Hocus Pocus 2”, as the younger version of Winifred Sanderson, played by the legendary […]
Big Event Has Santa Doing More For Everyone In Amarillo This Year
Everyone deserves a happy holiday season. There's not a single reason why we all can't enjoy the cheer and wonder that comes this time of year. In Amarillo, Santa is going above and beyond. Here is how Santa is doing more for everyone in Amarillo this year. The Christmas Heart...
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
Myhighplains.com
Doors Opening at Kind House Ukraine Bakery Storefront
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a project that was started by Glenda Moore. At the time she was doing it along with an Assistant Principal job with Amarillo ISD. That passion to help those in the war zone of Ukraine grew to be her full time job,...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighter injured battling early morning house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3113 N. Cleveland Street, they found a fire in the attic and flames coming out of the easement. Firefighters forced their way into...
1 year later: ‘Yellowstone’ prequel films in Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In November 2021, photos flooded social media accounts around the Amarillo area as stars performing in a spinoff to the hit show “Yellowstone” were spotted at local businesses. The 10-episode season of “1883” has since aired on Paramount Plus, and its series as a whole has continued to grow in 2022. […]
Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels
Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
kgncnewsnow.com
Camelot Inn Homicide
Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Route 66 In Amarillo: Old Hotels, Unique Shopping, Other Oddities
Route 66 in Amarillo is a lot like every other road in Amarillo, Texas. You can have one hell of a hard time trying to go from one end of the city to the other all while staying on the mother road. Like every other road, it twists and winds and splits as it makes its way across Amarillo.
