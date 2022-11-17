ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Abbott: ‘In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccine remains voluntary’

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended adding the vaccine to immunization schedules for adults and school-aged children. Texas law in response overrode this recommendation.

In the letters to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath and school superintendents statewide, the Governor explained that his Executive Order GA-39 allows Texas parents to opt out of the COVID-19 vaccine for their children. It also further supports parents being the primary decisionmakers in their children’s health care. The Texas Legislature, issued on Aug. 25, 2021, also enables parents to opt out of vaccinating their children for health reasons and reasons of conscience through a number of statutes, including the following:

  • Texas Education Code § 38.01(c)(1),
  • Texas Health & Safety Code §§ 161.004(d), 161.0041
  • and Texas Human Resources Code § 42.043(d).

Governor Abbott’s letters read the following

“Despite attempts at federal overreach into the health care decisions of Americans, in Texas we continue to honor and defend the freedom of parents to choose what is best for the health and well-being of their families,” reads the letter. “Regardless of what the CDC may suggest, in Texas, the COVID-19 vaccine remains voluntary. Texas schools shall not require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for any reason.”

According to the Office of the Texas Governor, many schools rely on CDC guidance to design school entry requirements for students; therefore, Governor Abbott reaffirmed his Executive Order, prohibiting vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, in his letters. He also reminded TEA leadership and school superintendents of the Texas laws enabling parents to opt out of vaccines for health or religious reasons.

You can read Governor Abbott’s letter to Commissioner Morath here . You can also read the letter to school superintendents here .

The Office of the Texas Governor provided the above information.

