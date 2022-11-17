ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?

The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender

The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Yardbarker

Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for Alabama

For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks silence after ladder incident

Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn negative attention for an incident after his Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, but the Bucks star does not feel he did anything wrong. Antetokounmpo shot poorly at the free-throw line (4-of-15) in the game and was frustrated with his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks

Zach LaVine is far from being in a great place in his career at the moment. The Chicago Bulls have started the season 6-10, and are struggling to get wins. Lonzo Ball's injury issues have been a lot worse than initially expected, and LaVine isn't playing at the level he was expected to especially after he signed a massive new deal with the Bulls.
Yardbarker

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
Yardbarker

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Responds To Being Called A Liar On Social Media

LeBron James might be one of the greatest NBA players to ever step onto a court but he's also a calculated businessman that holds immense pride in how people perceive him. Having the prime of his career in the social media age means that LeBron is seen very often on Twitter and Instagram posts about stuff.
Yardbarker

RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

For most fans of the NBA, the league season is the only basketball that they take seriously. But international basketball is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, with the Eurobasket this summer drawing attention from a lot more fans than it ever has in the past. And that's not the only one people have an eye on, the FIBA World Cup and Olympic basketball are as relevant as ever.
Yardbarker

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Suns Showing Trade Interest in These Three Players

The Phoenix Suns are certainly one team to follow as the regular season chugs along and the trade deadline grows closer. It's easy to like your team when you haven't played a game yet, but as we inch closer towards the New Year, franchises are starting to figure out if their squads have matched expectations on paper.
PHOENIX, AZ

