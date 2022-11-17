Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Kenley Jansen could have an unlikely new home with former rival
Former Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has received some interest from the San Francisco Giants in free agency. The Giants are expected to be big spenders in this year’s free-agent market, having already been linked to the likes of Aaron Judge. While Judge is the biggest offseason prize San Francisco could land, they also need to upgrade their bullpen.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook gets hilarious revenge on Spurs rookie
The Los Angeles Lakers put together their most impressive win of the season on Sunday as they thoroughly beat the San Antonio Spurs, 123-93. Anthony Davis looked like the Disney World version of himself and for the first time all season, fans are feeling some sense of hope. This was...
What do Mario Cristobal comments mean for Josh Gattis future?
During his weekly appearance on the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was asked by the eponymous host about the struggles of the Hurricanes’ offense and criticism of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Cristobal stated you don’t share those things in public and try to work them out privately.
