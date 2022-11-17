LifeLinkÒ of Florida is proud to recognize and thank Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates and her staff for raising more than $19,000 in voluntary contributions during the April “Show Love. Save a Life. ‘Bee’ a Donor” campaign. During national Donate Life Month, held annually in April, Tax Collector offices from across the state engage in a friendly fundraising competition to raise funds for and promote the importance of donor registration. The monies raised provide for statewide donation education efforts to encourage people to join Florida’s organ, eye and tissue donor registry. Floridians can register to become a donor when obtaining or renewing a driver’s license.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO