ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley Law School joins Harvard, Yale in ditching US News rankings

By Jeremiah Poff
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIUZV_0jEghfzO00


T he University of California at Berkeley School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report law school rankings, becoming the latest institution to abandon the prestigious collegiate rankings resource.

UC-Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky announced Thursday that the California law school would no longer participate in the rankings, the day after the law school deans at Harvard and Yale, two of the highest-rated law schools in the nation, did the same.

IVY LEAGUE BOYCOTT: TOP LAW SCHOOLS REVOLT AGAINST US NEWS LAW SCHOOL RANKINGS

"After careful consideration, Berkeley Law has decided not to continue to participate in the U.S. News ranking of law schools," Chemerinsky said. "Although rankings are inevitable and inevitably have some arbitrary features, there are aspects of the U.S. News rankings that are profoundly inconsistent with our values and public mission."

Chemerinsky echoed many of the same criticisms leveled at the rankings by Yale Dean Heather Gerken and Harvard Dean John Manning, saying the rankings, as currently structured, "penaliz[e] schools that help students launch careers in public service law" and inappropriately consider student expenditure data, despite "no evidence that this correlates to the quality of the education received."

"Rankings have the meaning that we give them as a community. I do not want to pretend they do not. And rankings will exist with or without our participation," the dean said. "The question becomes, then, do we think that there is a benefit to participation in the U.S. News process that outweighs the costs? The answer, we feel, is no."

"Nothing about Berkeley Law is fundamentally changed by this decision," Chemerinsky continued. "We will be the law school we’ve always been, and we will strive to improve — in accordance with our values. Now is a moment when law schools need to express to U.S. News that they have created undesirable incentives for legal education. Accordingly, Berkeley Law will not participate in the U.S. News survey this year."

UC Berkeley School of Law is currently ranked ninth in the U.S. News rankings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In a statement to the Washington Examiner following the withdrawal of Harvard and Yale law schools from the rankings, U.S. News CEO Eric Gertler defended the rankings as an important part of the magazine's reporting.

"The U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings are for students seeking the best decision for their law education," Gertler said. "We will continue to fulfill our journalistic mission of ensuring that students can rely on the best and most accurate information in making that decision. As part of our mission, we must continue to ensure that law schools are held accountable for the education they will provide to these students and that mission does not change with these recent announcements."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

Yale Law School withdraws from “perverse” U.S. News rankings

Yale Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings, Dean Heather Gerken announced Wednesday morning. Yale Law School, which has held the number one spot on the magazine’s list for the past three decades, will be the first top 14 school to part ways with the ranking system. Harvard Law School withdrew later the same day.
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Daily Mail

Lost their patients! Stanford University kicks Alabama man off campus after he posed as a pre-med student, squatted in dorm for a YEAR and made Tinder profile wearing college sweater

An Alabama man has spent a year posing as a Stanford University pre-med student living in the campus dorms, integrating himself into student life even posting on Tinder photos of him in collegiate gear smiling with fellow students. William Curry, from Birmingham, had been squatting in at least five different...
STANFORD, CA
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Black Enterprise

The Math Ain’t Mathing—Illinois High School Math Teacher Fired for Calling Black Student N-Word

Racism reared its ugly head in a high school classroom when a math teacher called a Black student the N-word—and that’s not even the whole story. First-year Illinois schoolteacher, John Donovan, was caught on camera by students in his class at Kankakee High School when he referred to a student as a “Fu***** N*****.” CNN reported that the white teacher was terminated on Monday by the Kankakee School Board.
KANKAKEE, IL
Fox News

Teachers union infuriates parents with 'astonishing' tweet: 'Trying to gaslight Americans'

Parents are outraged after the National Education Association (NEA), a national teachers union, tweeted teachers "know better than anyone" what students need in the classroom. President of Parents Defending Education Nicole Neily joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the "astonishing" claim after the top teachers union appeared to play clean-up after the polarizing post.
AFP

At US universities, power shifts from teachers to students

The recent dismissal of an American professor, whose students said he graded too harshly, has ignited debate in the United States about universities that bend too much to the wishes of their students. "Debating and having discussions and questioning is part of the critical thinking mindset of the American university." 
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
254K+
Followers
73K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy