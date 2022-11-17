ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

3 arrested after rolling shootout, crash on Burcale Road in Horry County

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNN1j_0jEghdDw00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged three Myrtle Beach men after a rolling shootout and crash early Wednesday morning on Burcale Road , according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Ty’que Crawford, 22, Jyrese Crawford, 23, who are brothers, and Jordan Gore, 21, were arrested by Horry County police after the incident and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon, according to online jail records.

According to arrest warrants, the incident began early Wednesday morning when Gore tried to “instigate an altercation with Jyrese Crawford at a nearby apartment complex.” He then waited outside and followed Jyrese Crawford when he left in a 2018 Dodge Charger.

Then, at about 3:50 a.m. on Burcale Road, Gore who was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, passed the Crawfords’ 2018 Dodge Charger and fired a handgun several times toward the driver’s side of the vehicle, the warrants state.

Jyrese Crawford then began chasing Gore’s vehicle, with Ty’que Crawford firing several shots at the moving vehicle, the warrants state. During the chase, the Crawfords’ car hit the rear driver’s side of Gore’s car, causing them both to crash.

There were no serious injuries in the incident.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 27

Frank White
3d ago

😂😂😂😂😂😂funny how u getting ready to do 20-30 years in prison and I bet you didn’t do 4 years if high school in ur parents house 😂😂😂😂dummies boys byeeeeeerr🖐🏿

Reply(3)
4
Betsy Page Cadle
3d ago

People like these guy's do not deserve to be free again to roam our neighborhood's! They need to be locked up for life because obviously human life means nothing to them or those innocent around their violence.

Reply
2
Joni Lett
4d ago

maybe if they were working would not have time to think of doing this crap ......

Reply
7
Related
WBTW News13

‘Critical’ injuries reported in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical” injuries were reported Monday morning in an Horry County crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. The roadway is expected […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Charges dropped against deputy after 2 died in flooded van

MARION, S.C. (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018’s Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van’s driver, former Horry County Deputy Stephen Flood, was convicted […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash

A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
abcnews4.com

80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

92K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy