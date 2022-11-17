“Me and Billy have a good relationship,” Zach LaVine was saying after Bulls practice Sunday in the wake of his unprecedented late game benching in the Bulls still can-you-believe-it 108-107 Friday loss to the Orlando Magic. “We talk all the time. We're grown men, it's a grown man's business. There's gonna be uncomfortable days. Just like in any sport or any business, you're not gonna agree on every decision made. So you talk about it, you move on from it and you understand where the other side is coming from.”

17 HOURS AGO