Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Nov. 21
CLE Kevin Love (thumb) – QUESTIONABLE. Cedi Osman ($3,700) and Lamar Stevens ($4,000) are two potential pivots if these absences hold. Several other Orlando players are injured, but the one to watch for tonight is Carter. If he can’t go, Bol Bol ($6,700) and Mo Bamba ($5,600) would end up sharing center duties.
NBA
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture
Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
NBA
Reports: Jazz's Mike Conley out with left knee strain
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly will miss time after sustaining a knee injury, per multiple reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley will be out at least two weeks with what the team has listed on the injury report as a popliteus strain of his left leg. However, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports that team sources say that diagnosis is not necessarily correct.
NBA
2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions
This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.21.2022
Season Series: 1-1. CCI PREVIEW: The hottest team in the NBA, sporting the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics take on a Bulls team desperate to get things turned around before departing on a six game road trip starting Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls gut wrenching...
NBA
Damian Lillard Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 20, 2022) – An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with left ankle sprain
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Saturday. Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Spurs 11-20-22
After a win vs. Detroit gave them their 2nd straight victory, the Lakers (4-10) take on the Spurs (6-11) on Sunday night. The game tips at 6:30pm on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. AD CONTINUES HIS DOMINANCE. In Friday's...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat
The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
NBA
Pool Report on the Review at the End of the First Half of the Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim MacMahon, (ESPN) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Nuggets at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: On the 3-pointer at the end of the [first] half, what makes that play reviewable?. WRIGHT: There are two parts to this play. The first part is...
NBA
Magic Unable to Get Into a Rhythm in Second Straight Loss to Pacers
Franz Wagner recorded 20 points and Gary Harris, a Fishers, Indiana native, scored 18 points in his second game of the season, but the shorthanded Orlando Magic never got into a consistent rhythm in Monday’s 123-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Key Stretch. After the Magic went up three...
NBA
Zach LaVine "all good" with Billy Donovan, discusses late-game benching
“Me and Billy have a good relationship,” Zach LaVine was saying after Bulls practice Sunday in the wake of his unprecedented late game benching in the Bulls still can-you-believe-it 108-107 Friday loss to the Orlando Magic. “We talk all the time. We're grown men, it's a grown man's business. There's gonna be uncomfortable days. Just like in any sport or any business, you're not gonna agree on every decision made. So you talk about it, you move on from it and you understand where the other side is coming from.”
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls 121, Celtics 107
Boston sliced a 21-point deficit all the way down to eight during the fourth quarter of Monday’s matchup in Chicago not once, but twice. Unfortunately, it just didn’t have enough firepower to erase the deficit altogether. Each time the C’s pulled to within eight, Chicago responded. First, it...
NBA
Celtics' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped in Chicago
Boston’s league-best, nine-game win streak came to an end Monday night in Chicago with a 121-107 defeat at the hands of the Bulls. The Celtics didn’t look like themselves at either end of the court after scoring the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum. Chicago soon claimed a 5-3 lead and Boston went on to trail for the final 45:28 of the contest.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022
The start of Week 6 of the NBA schedule marks the conclusion of New Orleans’ longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season. The Pelicans will try to complete that stretch with a winning record, hosting Golden State at 7 p.m. Monday. New Orleans has gone 3-2 so far in the Smoothie King Center recently, beating Houston, Memphis and Chicago, but losing to Portland and Boston. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 begins tonight at 6:30. Monday’s game is also available nationally on NBA TV’s Center Court broadcast.
NBA
Four-Game Trip Starts With Loss To Bucks
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks had their best player in uniform Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers did not. And it showed in the result. The Trail Blazers, playing without Damian Lillard (right soleus strain) managed to stay within striking distance of the Bucks for most of the night before falling 119-111 in front of a sellout crowd of 17,341 Monday night at Fiserv Forum.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update
Memphis, Tenn. – After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle during the November 18 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant’s return to play timeline will be week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
NBA
NBABet's Best NBA Bets for Sunday
The NBA season continues on Sunday with an eight-game slate that rides through the afternoon into the evening. Our experts Alex Hinton and Jim Turvey have two best bets, a pair of player prop overs, for you to tail. Check out their picks and analysis below. >> Download The Action...
NBA
David Wesley on Warriors matchup, Trey Murphy's leap in Year 2 | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by David Wesley of Bally Sports New Orleans (2:10) to discuss his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors, guard Steph Curry, and their current situation and how often NBA player brawls actually happen. The group...
Comments / 0