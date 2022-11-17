ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Woman Charged with Hindering Prosecution of Homicide Suspect

A Jersey City woman has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement as they investigated a Hoboken homicide. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Demetria Huggins, 38, has been arrested and charged with Hindering Apprehension. Huggins allegedly provided false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

One Injured in Bergen-Lafayette Shooting

One person was injured tonight in a Bergen-Lafayette shooting. According to radio reports, at approximately 9:40 p.m. police responded to the vicinity of 641 Ocean Avenue on a report of shots fired. A man was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with three gunshot wounds. Two cars were struck by...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument

A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
HOBOKEN, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Charged in Death of Hoboken Man

A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hoboken. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Deon Williams, 25, has been charged in the death of Christopher Garcia, 28, of Hoboken on September 25. That afternoon, Hoboken police found Garcia in the area of...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man, 25, arrested for fatally shooting Hoboken man, 28, in September

A Jersey City man, 25, has been arrested for fatally shooting a 28-year-old Hoboken man on Marshall Drive back in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Deon Williams in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia, Suarez said in a statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Ongoing phone scam impersonates Morris County Sheriff’s Office

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has received five reports of attempted fraud and false representation from September to October. The incidents have individuals identifying themselves as “Sgt. Smith” and “Sgt. Joe Caruso” with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. There was a separate case where the caller stated they were with Morris Plains,, authorities said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
HuntingtonNow

Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car

A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor

Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes

TRENTON, NJ – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside his Mercedes SUV in Trenton. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert at around 1:30 pm in the area of the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located a white Mercedes with multiple bullet holes. Inside the SUV, an adult male was shot multiple times in the driver’s seat and was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Search For Bank Fraud Suspect

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the pictured female regarding a bank fraud investigation and subsequent hit and run. Police believe the woman was traveling from the Essex or Union County area. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Paterson Times

Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting

A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
PATERSON, NJ

