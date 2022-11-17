Read full article on original website
Editorial: Utilities’ price hike will be painful for CT
Nothing unites politicians from opposing parties like utility rate hikes. Republican leaders, as one might expect, criticized planned rate hikes from Eversource and United Illuminating this winter as if they were the product of state government leadership. But the state’s actual leaders, including recently reelected Gov. Ned Lamont, were just as harsh in their criticisms. “This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses,” Attorney General William Tong, also reelected earlier this month, said.
Power restored in CT after high winds caused widespread outages
Power was restored to more than 1,000 Connecticut residents across the state overnight, after strong winds knocked out power on Sunday. As of early Monday morning, Eversource reported "fewer than two" outages throughout its service area, according to its outage reporting system. The remaining outages reported by Eversource, the state's largest electrical utility, were in Warren, a rural community of about 1,300 in Litchfield County. United Illuminating, which provides power for the greater Bridgeport and New Haven areas, reported no remaining outages as of around 5:10 a.m. Monday morning.
