104.1 WIKY
Soccer-U.S. journalist says he was detained at World Cup over rainbow shirt
DOHA (Reuters) – A U.S. journalist said he was briefly detained on Monday when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal. Grant Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Seven European World Cup captains ditch One Love arm band under FIFA pressure
DOHA (Reuters) – The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear “OneLove” armbands after FIFA made it clear they would be booked, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday. “You don’t want the captain to start the match...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Germany’s Musiala takes English advice into World Cup
AL SHAMAL, Qatar (Reuters) – Germany’s teenage sensation Jamal Musiala on Monday credited his England youth period for helping him develop his creative game that has quickly turned him into one of the rising stars of the sport. The 19-year-old, following a stellar season start with Bayern Munich...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Valencia leads Ecuador to 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in World Cup opener
AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – Enner Valencia’s two first-half goals led Ecuador to a dominant 2-0 victory over Qatar on Sunday as the home nation froze on their big night with an error-strewn display that left them as the first World Cup hosts to lose their opening game.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Rangers sack manager van Bronckhorst
(Reuters) – Rangers have sacked Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with the second-placed team nine points behind bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, the club announced on Monday. The 47-year-old replaced Liverpool great Steven Gerrard just over a year ago and guided them to the UEFA Europa League...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Saka at the double as England hit Iran for six
DOHA (Reuters) – England got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start as they rattled in the goals past a shell-shocked Iran and cruised to an impressive 6-2 Group B victory on Monday in a timely return to form for Gareth Southgate’s side. England came into...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-France shake off Benzema’s absence and armband standoff to focus on Australia
DOHA (Reuters) – Nothing is going to disrupt France in their opening World Cup game against Australia – not Karim Benzema’s absence, and especially not the ‘One Love’ armband row in Qatar, captain Hugo Lloris said on Monday. The defending champions start their campaign in...
104.1 WIKY
Golf-Rahm wins in Dubai, McIlroy ends season as Europe’s number one
(Reuters) – Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour championship in Dubai by two shots on Sunday as Rory McIlroy finished fourth to end the season as European number one for the fourth time. Spaniard Rahm fired a closing 67 to finish on 20 under and seal a career...
104.1 WIKY
Motor racing-American Sargeant set for 2023 F1 debut after securing super-licence points
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – American Logan Sargeant will be able to make his Formula One debut with Williams next season after securing the necessary points to qualify for a super-licence at the season-ending Formula 2 round in Abu Dhabi. Sargeant, set to become the first American to line up...
