104.1 WIKY

Soccer-U.S. journalist says he was detained at World Cup over rainbow shirt

DOHA (Reuters) – A U.S. journalist said he was briefly detained on Monday when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal. Grant Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Seven European World Cup captains ditch One Love arm band under FIFA pressure

DOHA (Reuters) – The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear “OneLove” armbands after FIFA made it clear they would be booked, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday. “You don’t want the captain to start the match...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Germany’s Musiala takes English advice into World Cup

AL SHAMAL, Qatar (Reuters) – Germany’s teenage sensation Jamal Musiala on Monday credited his England youth period for helping him develop his creative game that has quickly turned him into one of the rising stars of the sport. The 19-year-old, following a stellar season start with Bayern Munich...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Rangers sack manager van Bronckhorst

(Reuters) – Rangers have sacked Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with the second-placed team nine points behind bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, the club announced on Monday. The 47-year-old replaced Liverpool great Steven Gerrard just over a year ago and guided them to the UEFA Europa League...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Saka at the double as England hit Iran for six

DOHA (Reuters) – England got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start as they rattled in the goals past a shell-shocked Iran and cruised to an impressive 6-2 Group B victory on Monday in a timely return to form for Gareth Southgate’s side. England came into...
104.1 WIKY

Golf-Rahm wins in Dubai, McIlroy ends season as Europe’s number one

(Reuters) – Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour championship in Dubai by two shots on Sunday as Rory McIlroy finished fourth to end the season as European number one for the fourth time. Spaniard Rahm fired a closing 67 to finish on 20 under and seal a career...

