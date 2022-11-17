ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Equity Element Group holds Town Hall meeting at Victor Valley College

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzyCF_0jEghRa600

Members of the Equity Element Group held their first-ever Town Hall on Monday at Victor Valley College in Victorville, with San Bernardino County public safety and community leaders invited to discuss strategies to achieve equity.

The equity group was formed after the May 2020 death of Black resident George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Discussions regarding the incident led to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors in June 2020 declaring racism a public health crisis.

The board also tasked the SBC Administrative Office to form an equity group representing the 11th element of the Countywide Vision.

The group began meetings and discussed various topics such as achieving equity in health, home ownership, jobs, economic development, education, public safety, infrastructure and civic engagement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByEW0_0jEghRa600

The Town Hall

The Equity Group’s Town Hall panel included San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, SBC Chief Probation Officer Tracy Reece, District Attorney Jason Anderson, Public Defender Thomas Sone and SBC Fire Deputy Chief Bertral Washington.

Also, Equity Element Group members Bill Thomas with the NAACP High Desert Branch and Pastor Samuel Casey with Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement.

Additionally, Assistant County Administrator Diana Alexander, Phyllis K. Morris-Green from Reimagining Our Communities and President/CEO George Lamb from the Faith Advisory Council for Community Transformation.

Regina Weatherspoon-Bell served as moderator of the event, which was held in the Student Activities Center on the upper campus of VVC.

During the meeting, the panel shared highlights and fielded questions from the audience, mainly students, community leaders and agency officials.

Sheriff Dicus said one of his first actions since taking office was to look at offender reentry.

“If minorities are entering the criminal justice system disproportionately, they’re leaving disproportionately,” Dicus told the audience. “We’re investing in Sheriff’s Department resources to give somebody a second chance, should they choose to want to do that.”

He also mentioned the sheriff’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (H.O.P.E.) program, a program designed to reduce calls for service and other resources currently required to serve the homeless population.

The program’s objective is to stop the revolving door of arrest and incarceration and then release regarding homeless-related crimes.

To achieve a more diverse examination of his office, DA Anderson said he started a community commission nearly four years ago that included 40 people, which met with him quarterly to examine the workings of the criminal justice system.

“We developed a civil liberties curriculum taught in three of the San Bernardino County schools,” Anderson said. “We taught high school students about their constitutional rights, how to limit their contact with law enforcement, and to understand the value of when law enforcement contacts them.”

Anderson explained that the curriculum educates students on their legal rights should they get stopped for a simple traffic violation.

Office Reece explained that while 8 to 9% of the county’s population is African American, approximately 18% of the probation department is staffed by the same demographic.

“Additionally, African Americans managers number 18% in our department,” Reece said. “And I can proudly tell you that 40% of our executive team are African Americans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9P7x_0jEghRa600

African American students

Millionaire Mind Kids President and CEO Delores Williams asked Sheriff Dicus to “explain why” African American students in the Victor Valley Union High School District are treated differently than white students.

Williams was referring to a report in August by the Office for Civil Rights that determined that VVUHSD discriminated based on race in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by disciplining Black students more frequently and more harshly than white students. The Office for Civil Rights opened the investigation into VVUSD in 2014.

The Sheriff’s Department was not mentioned in the Office for Civil Rights federal investigation case.

Dicus told Williams that he was familiar with the Department of Justice investigation, including the SBC Sheriff’s Department.

The DOJ investigating the SBCSD could stem from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights exploring the VVUHSD.

In September, a Department of Justice investigation led the San Sheriff’s Department to suspend its CleanSWEEP program at approximately 100 campuses.

Launched on three high school campuses in 1999, CleanSWEEP was billed by the SBCSD as a “unique,” one-of-a-kind, comprehensive and all-inclusive effort to protect county students.

The program is campus led and disciplinary, designed to address minor offenses in a school setting through non-criminal procedures, focusing on keeping students in school and not being suspended or expelled.

Dicus explained that sheriff’s deputies do not cite students but retrieve the citations from school administrators. Sheriff’s officials then review the citations and divert them to a commissioner.

Dicus said he asked the civil rights investigators when they came in, “Look, what’s the problem here? If we’re hurting children, I’ll fix it right now.”

According to Dicus, investigators told him, “I can’t tell you.”

“So they left me to cancel the program and its entirety,” Discuss said. “If I’m hurting kids, that’s the last thing I want to do. “

Sheriff Dicus sent a letter to all CleanSWEEP participating school districts, informing them of the suspension. The letter contained the following information:

“I feel compelled to take this step out of an abundance of caution and better to focus our ongoing response to DOJ requests and inquiries,” Dicus stated.

The California Department of Justice recently informed the SBCSD that it was investigating CleanSWEEP in light of “some concerns expressed to the DOJ” about the program. Dicus said.

“While we have repeatedly asked what those concerns are, the DOJ has unfortunately refused to tell us,” Dicus said. “Nevertheless, my department has been diligently working with the DOJ.”

Over the past several months, the department provided extensive records, materials and pertinent information, Dicus said.

“I’m concerned about our kids, no matter what color they are,” Dicus told Williams. “And if anything disproportionately is going on, I’ll fix it.”

Dicus ended his response by saying the Sheriff’s Department is trying to empower school administrators to do the citations and “not the cops.”

“All we are is a collection point between the commissioner reviewing the case with the kids and the administrator that cites the children,” Dicus said.

The Equity Element Group

“The Equity Element Group was formed of influential and prolific members of the Black community who are working together to continue improving our communities,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “We are looking forward to the recommendations they will make to help us close gaps in services and opportunities for Black residents and people of color who live and work in our county.”

Members of the Equity Element Group include:

  • Hardy Brown – Black Voice News
  • Keynasia Buffong – National Black Grads
  • Pastor Samuel Casey – Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (COPE)
  • Willie Ellison – Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce
  • George Lamb – Faith Advisory Council for Community Transformation (FACCT)
  • Tammy Martin-Ryles – Black Chamber of Commerce
  • Tremaine Mitchell – Youth Action Project
  • Phyllis K. Morris-Green – Reimagining Our Communities (ROC)
  • Bishop Kelvin Simmons – Inland Empire Concerned African American Churches (IECAAC)
  • Deborah Smith- Gilbert – IE National Council of Negro Women (IENCNW)
  • Terrance Stone – Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy
  • Bill Thomas – NAACP, High Desert Branch
  • Dina Walker – BLU Educational Foundation
  • Reggie Webb – Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement (CEEM) and Westside Action Group (WAG)
  • Keith Willis – 100 Black Men of the Inland Empire
  • Chache Wright – NAACP

The Equity Element Group is tasked with determining where there may be racial disparities among residents in SBC.

Also, to see if campaigns and programs could be implemented to solve those issues and identify initiatives already underway within the county government or the county community that can be highlighted and supported.

“As a member of the Equity Group, I am proud to serve in partnership with the County of San Bernardino as we address the issue of racism being a health crisis by allowing opportunities for people of color to become stakeholders in housing, jobs, and education,” said Smith-Gilbert. “I look forward to working within our collaborative groups to make change for our families, communities, and ourselves.”

“While June 23, 2020, might’ve been a historic moment for San Bernardino County and community, we refuse to let up and allow this process to become merely ceremonial,” said Pastor Casey. “We have an opportunity to create and make lasting change that will live beyond us. We must continue to be bold, courageous, and daring; to not only acknowledge that racial inequities exist but also do the hard work of remediating the generational trauma that has historically plagued us far too long!”

“I applaud the County of San Bernardino for being the first in the state to declare racism a public health crisis,” Mitchell said. “The creation of the Equity Group demonstrates the County’s commitment to translating that declaration into actions that will help create communities where all can thrive.”

In 2011, the Board of Supervisors and San Bernardino Council of Governments adopted the Countywide Vision , a roadmap for the county's future with an emphasis on 10 elements, including public safety, education, jobs, and the economy, wellness, and housing.

The Countywide Vision recognizes that each of these elements is interrelated and interdependent.

Element groups working to achieve the Countywide Vision have produced the Vision2Read literacy campaign, the Vision2BActive wellness campaign, the Vision4Safety public safety campaign, and the Vision2Succeed campaign created by the jobs and economy element group.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Equity Element Group holds Town Hall meeting at Victor Valley College

Comments / 4

Stephanie Lonsdale
4d ago

Keep dreaming. Only individuals can decide when they are equal. Equal to what? This equity bs is all a part of crt.

Reply
7
motor1
4d ago

America was never formed to make sure we would all be equal.. the constitution guarantees you the right to pursue happiness.. equity is not quaranteed in the constitution.. it is something individuals have to try to get. oh yeah.. KEEPING UP WITH THE JONES.. you want better things like what your neighbor has.. then work harder.. get a better job.. but dont ask the tax payers to give you free stuff. just to make it more equal for everyone..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino city council balks at proposed Carousel Mall demolition

The council has agreed to level the abandon downtown facility, but one lower-than-expected demolition offer has some members asking if that bid might be too low. The matter will probably be resolved next month. After months of wrangling, the San Bernardino City Council has agreed that the Carousel Mall needs...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority

The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
IRVINE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Friday election update: Wallis gains on Holstege in AD47 race; Garner still ahead in District 1 City Council contest

One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting

Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities make 44 felony arrests during week-long period in San Bernardino County

Authorities made 44 felony arrests during a week-long period as part of an ongoing crackdown on crime called "Operation Consequences," according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Young child from eastern Riverside County dies of RSV-associated illness

A young child from eastern Riverside County has died after contracting a respiratory illness that is possibly linked to Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, county health officials announced on Monday. Officials said the child was under the age of 4. The child's name and city of residence will not be released. The child died at The post Young child from eastern Riverside County dies of RSV-associated illness appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit

Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Free Thanksgiving meal will be provided at Fontana event on Nov. 23

A free Thanksgiving meal will be served at the 11th Annual Eat and Be Well event in Fontana on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The event, coordinated by Project Boon, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue. In addition to the warm meal, attendees can receive health...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested on multiple firearm charges

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on multiple firearm charges on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 11:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 9900 block of Alder Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Victorville, CA

If you are looking for one of the best places to travel with kids, a visit to Victorville, California, is definitely a must. It’s a place that offers a variety of activities for kids and families who want a fun adventure or a relaxing day out. Nestled between the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy