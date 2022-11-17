ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

DALLAS (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone was looking for any kind of help on a two-game swing through Dallas with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two other starters missing. He probably didn’t expect it to come from the replay center in New Jersey while the Nuggets were sitting in the locker room at halftime Sunday night. Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from beyond midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Nuggets went on to beat the Mavericks 98-97. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic that appeared to finish a 14-2 half-ending run for the Mavericks.
Thompson nets 10 3s, 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win

HOUSTON -- Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win.The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start."It didn't sit well with us, our 0-8 record," Curry said. "We had to scratch and claw to get this one, so to get that monkey off your back and feel good about yourselves outside of the Chase Center, it...
