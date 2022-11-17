Discussing Browns and Cavaliers struggles with Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
Watching the loss to Buffalo, it’s obvious the Browns should replace defensive coordinator Joe Woods – Terry Pluto
DETROIT, Michigan – You could feel it coming Sunday at Ford Field when the Browns faced Buffalo. Confession time: I hate writing stories like this. But if you follow the Browns, I bet you felt it, too. Cleveland had been playing well. Jacoby Brissett was hot. The Browns should...
How likely are the Browns to move on from DC Joe Woods in the offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
DETROIT -- In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joe Woods, Deshaun Watson and more. Hey, Mary Kay: How likely are the Browns to move on from Joe Woods this offseason? — Nick Sette, Cleveland, Ohio. Hey, Nick: The defense has eight more games...
Sick of how Browns are playing? Me too. Let’s look at the big picture – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once upon a time, the Browns were a tough, smart and accountable team. That was back in 2020 when GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski arrived. They inherited a talented but disjointed roster with a questionable culture. They took a 6-10 team to 11-5 and a playoff victory over Pittsburgh in their first season.
OHSAA regional final football playoff scores for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional final scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Watch Darius Garland move into 10th place on Cavaliers’ all-time 3-point list with a long-range shot (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darius Garland moved into 10th place on Cleveland’s all-time 3-point field goals made list with a long range bucket in the first quarter Sunday against Miami. Garland took a pass from Caris LeVert with 3:03 left in the period and drained a 26-foot shot. With...
Browns tight end David Njoku delivered a necessary message on Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns tight end David Njoku paused before answering the questions to lead off his Zoom call with reporters on Monday, the day after another disappointing Browns loss. “What are guys most pissed off about right now?” he was asked.
Why Jacoby Brissett’s back-to-back failed quarterback sneaks were the turning point of Browns vs. Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns played a strong first half in Detroit against the Bills, yet trailed, 13-10, at halftime. The defense did a good job on the opening drive of the second half to force a Bills’ field goal to stay within one score at 16-10.
Browns once again their own worst enemy in predictable loss to Bills: Ashley Bastock
DETROIT -- Not many people expected the Browns to be able to beat the Bills coming into this Week 11 matchup. When both teams took the field on Sunday, it was clear why. Cleveland proved everyone right in a 31-23 loss, one that actually started off as a good day for them.
Watch the Bengals take a lead vs. the Steelers on Samaje Perine’s 29-yard catch and run
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Joe Burrow didn’t have to do too much to get his first touchdown pass of the game against the Steelers. Joe Burrow dumped the ball to Samaje Perine, who coasted untouched for 29 yards into the end zone. The receivers sustained their blocks long enough, and...
How Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of the defense graded vs. the Bills
DETROIT, Michigan -- The Browns defense was solid in the first half, but couldn’t contain Buffalo’s offense in the second half, during the 31-23 loss on Sunday. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a...
Cavaliers’ Lamar Stevens holds Donovan Mitchell accountable on defense, shows why he’s in starting lineup
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After giving up back-to-back buckets to Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and rookie first-rounder AJ Griffin, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell returned to the bench and heard an intense, deep voice that reminded him of old college coach Rick Pitino. It was Lamar Stevens.
Browns are who we thought they were after getting outclassed yet again by AFC contender
DETROIT, MI -- The Buffalo Bills, less than 24 hours before Sunday’s kickoff, were digging themselves out of six feet of snow, trying to get on a plane to Detroit. They didn’t practice on Friday and had to unexpectedly travel. They looked the part, too, early in the...
Cedi Osman provides meaningful minutes again as Cavs outlast Atlanta: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the second time in as many nights, Cedi Osman provided a potent punch off the bench, helping the Cavaliers starting cast outlast Atlanta, 114-102, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday night. After a five-game slide, Cleveland (11-6) has won three straight and improves to 7-1 at...
Cleveland set to add MLS NEXT Pro soccer team in 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team is coming to Cleveland in 2025. Team name, color, crest and parent club were not announced, though Cleveland Soccer Group officials are holding a press conference this afternoon to formally introduce the team. Updated coverage: Cleveland’s new MLS...
What they are thinking in Berea as the Browns have lost 6 of 7 games? Terry Pluto’s postgame scribbles
DETROIT, Michigan – Scribbles in my note after the Browns lost 31-23 to Buffalo:. 1. I take no delight in writing stories like this, stories about coaching failures and possibly firing people. After the Browns’ loss, I suggested it was time to replace Joe Woods. That doesn’t fix everything. It may fix nothing. That also is important for the front office to know. I’ll just say that since the bye week, the Browns have allowed 70 points in two games and forced a grand total of two punts.
Guardians’ catcher options and a Hall of Fame ballot breakdown: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians are down to a pair of rookie catchers on their roster after Luke Maile was non-tendered on Friday. On Monday’s show, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga break down Cleveland’s options behind the plate for 2023. They also dive into the Hall of Fame ballot, and speculate on who could be the next faces elected to Cooperstown.
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ first AFC North win of the season
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — The Bengals’ win in Pittsburgh wasn’t their prettiest of the season, nor was it their most dominant or even their best performance. But it might have been their most needed win. In a 37-30 win over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, the Bengals moved...
cleveland.com photographer Joshua Gunter’s favorite photos from Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game 2022
DETROIT, Michigan -- It was the snow game that never was. I had just returned from photographing the Browns-Dolphins game in Miami, where the Browns sideline was a scorching 100+ degrees in the sun, and then had to plan for a game that could potentially include 6 feet of snow on the ground.
‘Electric’ Cedi Osman trying to make most of continuously sporadic playing time
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The chill of the water seeped into his hair and then trickled down his neck. Cleveland Cavaliers reserve swingman Cedi Osman had just celebrated a career night with teammate Donovan Mitchell, the man behind Sunday’s night’s on-court soaking -- a customary, frosty tradition that commemorates spectacular play. Then the two shared a hug that ended with a much-warranted handshake.
Browns CB Denzel Ward doesn’t feel Joe Woods should be on the hot seat: ‘He’s a great D-coordinator’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward threw his support behind embattled defensive coordinator Joe Woods, whom many fans and some media are calling to be fired coming off the 31-23 loss to the Bills, the Browns’ sixth loss in seven games. “I think Joe’s a...
