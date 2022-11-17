Discussing Browns and Cavaliers struggles with Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

DETROIT, Michigan – Scribbles in my note after the Browns lost 31-23 to Buffalo:. 1. I take no delight in writing stories like this, stories about coaching failures and possibly firing people. After the Browns’ loss, I suggested it was time to replace Joe Woods. That doesn’t fix everything. It may fix nothing. That also is important for the front office to know. I’ll just say that since the bye week, the Browns have allowed 70 points in two games and forced a grand total of two punts.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO