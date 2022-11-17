ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram Post After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted three photos to Instagram after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks ended their two-game losing streak when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in Wisconsin by a score of 113-98.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't put up big scoring numbers, but he had a complete game with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Afterwards, he put up a post to Instagram with three photos from the night.

Antetokounmpo's caption: "Back on track 💪🏾💪🏾"

The post has over 250,000 likes and 500 comments, as Antetokounmpo is one of the most followed athletes in the world with 13.7 million Instagram followers .

His Twitter account and Instagram frequently posts photos after games, which is a good way to share with fans.

With the win, the Bucks improved to 11-3 in their first 14 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Celtics, who are the hottest team in the league with an eight-game winning streak, have a half-game lead over the Bucks.

After starting out the season a perfect 9-0, the Bucks lost three of four games before defeating the Cavs.

Part of the reason they slowed down was the fact that they were dealing with injuries.

Antetokounmpo has missed three of the last six games, and Jrue Holiday has missed four straight games.

In addition, All-Star Khris Middleton has yet to play in a game so far this season.

Antetokounmpo has been phenomenal to start the year, and is one of the early frontrunners to win the NBA MVP Award.

The NBA Champion is averaging 29.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest.

