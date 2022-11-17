ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Cop chases suspect through Jackson Premium Outlets parking lot, ripping up fake $100 bills

By Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYpuN_0jEghFEc00

JACKSON - A Florida man was arrested last week at the outlet mall in Jackson, accused of trying to use counterfeit money, destroy the evidence and run from police, Jackson Police said.

On Nov. 8, Detective Stephen Purtell was near the Jackson Premium Outlets for an unrelated investigation while also working a plain-clothed detail to stop shoplifting that the outlets are experiencing, according to a Facebook post from public information officer Fred Meabe. Police dispatch told Purtell that several stores in the outlet mall reported two men attempting to use counterfeit money.

After canvassing the area, he found one of the suspects and approached him, said Meabe. Purtell identified himself as a Jackson Police Officer and the suspect froze, dropped his bags and started running away.

Purtell ordered the suspect to stop, Meabe said. During the foot pursuit, the suspect reached into his pockets, pulled out bills and ripped them up, dropping them on the ground.

Cops:Jackson Premium Outlets targeted by shoplifting ring that stole $60K in goods

"It appeared to Det. Purtell that the suspect was attempting to destroy evidence and distance himself from the counterfeit U.S. currency," Meabe said.

After chasing the suspect for about a quarter mile through the parking lot, Purtell cornered the suspect and he was taken into custody, the announcement said. Purtell found several counterfeit $100 bills while searching him, which he was able to immediately determine were fake due to their texture, color and the fact that they all had the same serial number.

The bills were later confirmed to be counterfeit during the course of investigation, Meabe said. In total, the suspect had just over $1,000 in counterfeit bills, some of which were used to make fraudulent purchases.

What's going on in Jackson?Here's the latest happening in your town

The suspect was identified as Jeremy Hardy, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who was charged with five counts of possession of counterfeit bills, destruction of evidence, obstruction and hindering apprehension.

Hardy was taken to Ocean County Jail, Meabe said, and the Secret Service was also advised of the counterfeiting incident. The second suspect was never located or identified.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting

Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Ongoing phone scam impersonates Morris County Sheriff’s Office

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has received five reports of attempted fraud and false representation from September to October. The incidents have individuals identifying themselves as “Sgt. Smith” and “Sgt. Joe Caruso” with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. There was a separate case where the caller stated they were with Morris Plains,, authorities said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies

Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Saves Life of Off-Duty Detective in Daring Highway Rescue

Detective Michael Cacciopolli says he probably wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for Linda Messo, a NICU nurse at the Richmond University Medical Center. She was driving to work on July 29, sitting in traffic and mentally preparing for her 7 PM shift, when she noticed someone was in trouble. She had just crossed the Outerbridge Crossing in Colts Neck, NJ to see a car sitting on the shoulder of the highway.
COLTS NECK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Help Identifying Bike Thief

BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect who broke into a resident’s shed and stole an electric bike. According to police, the happened in the area of Hulse Avenue on Sunday evening into Monday. The brand of...
BRICK, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy