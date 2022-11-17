WinterFest, free films kick off holiday season this weekend in El Paso

Whether you want to celebrate the upcoming holidays, get an early start on your Christmas shopping or just feed your eyes with beautiful sights, there's something for everyone this weekend in the Borderland.

WinterFest kicks off Saturday

The celebration will start at 2 p.m. Saturday with the WinterFest Art and Farmers Market, followed by the ceremonial lighting of San Jacinto Plaza at 4:30 p.m. The Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade will be at 6 p.m. The city's only light parade is celebrating 27 years. It features floats and vehicles decked out in colorful lights, marching groups, twinkling walkers and animals. The parade stretches about 1 mile with more than 50 entries and will be led by Santa Claus.

Holiday film festival to show free movies

El Paso families will be able to enjoy free holiday movies starting Thursday at the Plaza Theatre. The nine-film series, sponsored by GECU and presented by the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival, is part of El Paso Live's WinterFest. The series will kick off with "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at 7 p.m.

For the full schedule: Celebrate WinterFest with free holiday movies at the Plaza Theatre

Listen to live music at The Nature House

Music is on tap at The Nature House on Friday. Andrew Ryan, on tour from Missouri, Adam Gaffney, Lona Ramon and Tale of Giants will perform at the intimate El Paso venue at 3321 Monroe Ave. The doors open at 8 p.m., and the music starts at 9 p.m. There will be a $5 donation.

Sunday Market in Socorro

Buy local and help your neighbors! Moonlight Adobe Hall will have a Sunday Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 10180 Socorro Road in Socorro, Texas, featuring local artists and handmade goods. Stop by Mystic Desert Studio and see the artwork of Gabriel Marquez.

Exhibit features art squared

Get art squared at El Paso Frame Co., which is featuring the works of 48 artists from El Paso and beyond in its “The One with All the Squares 2” exhibit, up through Dec. 23. The picture frame studio and art gallery at 3800 N. Mesa St., Suite A1, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Blackout poetry and collages

Take part in a blackout poetry and collage workshop with Cassie Holguin-Pettinato, author of “The Lamb’s Tail,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Toma Gallery and Studios, 210 Poplar St. She will share her passions for poetry, collage and the theremin. The all-ages event is free.

Toast Old Sheepdog's holiday market

It's holiday market time! Find food, beer, cigars and vendor booths from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at Old Sheepdog Brewery, 3900 Rosa Ave. The market is presented by Old Sheepdog Brewery, Vitola’s, IllPaso and A.E.I. Designs.

Carden Circus Spectacular celebrates 60 years

The Carden Circus Spectacular will be in town for six performances Friday through Sunday at the El Paso County Coliseum as it celebrates its 60th year. Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available one hour before showtime. General admission tickets are $10 for children 12 and younger, $25 for adults, with a limited number of $30 reserved seats and $35 VIP floor seat tickets available.

Make plans for Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show

The Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Epic Railyard Event Center, 2201 E. Mills Ave. The 53rd installment of the El Paso tradition will feature outstanding artists and their artwork, as well as food trucks and live music. Wear your Christin Apodaca shirt and get in for free. Tickets are $10, plus a 25 cent service fee, at https://www.lasartistas.org/event-details/las-artistas-fall-show-2, while children younger than 12 get in free. Founded in 1970, Las Artistas is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide arts education opportunities and promote an appreciation for fine crafts and art in El Paso and Southern New Mexico.

Art, holiday gifts and kid activities at ArteMercado

Looking for holiday gifts? There will be fine art, pottery, prints, paintings, interactive art and kid activities at the ArteMercado from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Toma Gallery and Studios, 210 Poplar St. The free art market and gallery exhibit will showcase local art and handmade works by emerging artists from the Borderland, including Toma resident artists. All ages are welcome. Toma is down the street from the Epic Railyard Event Center, so you can enjoy the art mercado and the Las Artistas event on the same day.

Join pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey

The annual Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage will be Saturday. The gates will open at 8 a.m. and local clergy will be on-site to offer confession and reconciliation at 10 a.m. The procession will start at noon, led by Bishop Peter Baldacchino of the Diocese of Las Cruces. Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls in concert Sunday

With four decades of music, the Goo Goo Dolls are promoting their new album, "Chaos in Bloom," in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Plaza Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $46.50 to $96.50, plus fees, are available at Ticketmaster.com

Don't miss 'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel' tour

"Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," a self-guided tour, will run through Jan. 1 at Sunland Park Mall. The tour features fabric graphics that are about 80% of the life-size artwork from the Sistine Chapel ceiling at the Vatican. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Tickets: $22.20 for adults, $14.95 for youth ages 4-12. Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles. Purchase online at https://chapelsistine.com/exhibitions/el-paso. Tickets can be bought at the door with some capacity limits.

Get pumped for the Popocalypse pop art group show

Get ready for the free Popocalypse pop art group show from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 25-26 at Toma Gallery and Studios, 210 Poplar St. The Black Friday and Saturday event came about after artist Gabriel C. Rodriguez, aka Chuco Chamuco, proposed an event featuring area artists under the pop art theme. The show’s name, Popocalypse, symbolizes the rebirth of pop art in the Borderland. The Black Friday weekend after Thanksgiving will offer families the opportunity to support local artists during the holiday shopping season. Featured artists will include Chuco Chamuco, Juan Ornelas (who will showcase 12 new artworks he has created), Blanca Estrada, Illaramendi Graphic Arts, Carolina “Kako” Villarreal, Santiago Covarrubias, Jose Reyes, Dead Punk, Cushi Cushi 915, Steve Salazar and Jimmy Alonzo.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com, @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok.