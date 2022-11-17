ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

WinterFest, free films kick off holiday season this weekend in El Paso

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKrMh_0jEghBhi00

Whether you want to celebrate the upcoming holidays, get an early start on your Christmas shopping or just feed your eyes with beautiful sights, there's something for everyone this weekend in the Borderland.

WinterFest kicks off Saturday

The celebration will start at 2 p.m. Saturday with the WinterFest Art and Farmers Market, followed by the ceremonial lighting of San Jacinto Plaza at 4:30 p.m. The Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade will be at 6 p.m. The city's only light parade is celebrating 27 years. It features floats and vehicles decked out in colorful lights, marching groups, twinkling walkers and animals. The parade stretches about 1 mile with more than 50 entries and will be led by Santa Claus.

Holiday film festival to show free movies

El Paso families will be able to enjoy free holiday movies starting Thursday at the Plaza Theatre. The nine-film series, sponsored by GECU and presented by the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival, is part of El Paso Live's WinterFest. The series will kick off with "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at 7 p.m.

For the full schedule: Celebrate WinterFest with free holiday movies at the Plaza Theatre

Listen to live music at The Nature House

Music is on tap at The Nature House on Friday. Andrew Ryan, on tour from Missouri, Adam Gaffney, Lona Ramon and Tale of Giants will perform at the intimate El Paso venue at 3321 Monroe Ave. The doors open at 8 p.m., and the music starts at 9 p.m. There will be a $5 donation.

Sunday Market in Socorro

Buy local and help your neighbors! Moonlight Adobe Hall will have a Sunday Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 10180 Socorro Road in Socorro, Texas, featuring local artists and handmade goods. Stop by Mystic Desert Studio and see the artwork of Gabriel Marquez.

Exhibit features art squared

Get art squared at El Paso Frame Co., which is featuring the works of 48 artists from El Paso and beyond in its “The One with All the Squares 2” exhibit, up through Dec. 23. The picture frame studio and art gallery at 3800 N. Mesa St., Suite A1, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Blackout poetry and collages

Take part in a blackout poetry and collage workshop with Cassie Holguin-Pettinato, author of “The Lamb’s Tail,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Toma Gallery and Studios, 210 Poplar St. She will share her passions for poetry, collage and the theremin. The all-ages event is free.

Toast Old Sheepdog's holiday market

It's holiday market time! Find food, beer, cigars and vendor booths from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at Old Sheepdog Brewery, 3900 Rosa Ave. The market is presented by Old Sheepdog Brewery, Vitola’s, IllPaso and A.E.I. Designs.

Carden Circus Spectacular celebrates 60 years

The Carden Circus Spectacular will be in town for six performances Friday through Sunday at the El Paso County Coliseum as it celebrates its 60th year. Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available one hour before showtime. General admission tickets are $10 for children 12 and younger, $25 for adults, with a limited number of $30 reserved seats and $35 VIP floor seat tickets available.

Make plans for Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show

The Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Epic Railyard Event Center, 2201 E. Mills Ave. The 53rd installment of the El Paso tradition will feature outstanding artists and their artwork, as well as food trucks and live music. Wear your Christin Apodaca shirt and get in for free. Tickets are $10, plus a 25 cent service fee, at https://www.lasartistas.org/event-details/las-artistas-fall-show-2, while children younger than 12 get in free. Founded in 1970, Las Artistas is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide arts education opportunities and promote an appreciation for fine crafts and art in El Paso and Southern New Mexico.

Art, holiday gifts and kid activities at ArteMercado

Looking for holiday gifts? There will be fine art, pottery, prints, paintings, interactive art and kid activities at the ArteMercado from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Toma Gallery and Studios, 210 Poplar St. The free art market and gallery exhibit will showcase local art and handmade works by emerging artists from the Borderland, including Toma resident artists. All ages are welcome. Toma is down the street from the Epic Railyard Event Center, so you can enjoy the art mercado and the Las Artistas event on the same day.

Join pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey

The annual Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage will be Saturday. The gates will open at 8 a.m. and local clergy will be on-site to offer confession and reconciliation at 10 a.m. The procession will start at noon, led by Bishop Peter Baldacchino of the Diocese of Las Cruces. Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls in concert Sunday

With four decades of music, the Goo Goo Dolls are promoting their new album, "Chaos in Bloom," in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Plaza Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $46.50 to $96.50, plus fees, are available at Ticketmaster.com

Don't miss 'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel' tour

"Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," a self-guided tour, will run through Jan. 1 at Sunland Park Mall. The tour features fabric graphics that are about 80% of the life-size artwork from the Sistine Chapel ceiling at the Vatican. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Tickets: $22.20 for adults, $14.95 for youth ages 4-12. Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles. Purchase online at https://chapelsistine.com/exhibitions/el-paso. Tickets can be bought at the door with some capacity limits.

Get pumped for the Popocalypse pop art group show

Get ready for the free Popocalypse pop art group show from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 25-26 at Toma Gallery and Studios, 210 Poplar St. The Black Friday and Saturday event came about after artist Gabriel C. Rodriguez, aka Chuco Chamuco, proposed an event featuring area artists under the pop art theme. The show’s name, Popocalypse, symbolizes the rebirth of pop art in the Borderland. The Black Friday weekend after Thanksgiving will offer families the opportunity to support local artists during the holiday shopping season. Featured artists will include Chuco Chamuco, Juan Ornelas (who will showcase 12 new artworks he has created), Blanca Estrada, Illaramendi Graphic Arts, Carolina “Kako” Villarreal, Santiago Covarrubias, Jose Reyes, Dead Punk, Cushi Cushi 915, Steve Salazar and Jimmy Alonzo.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com, @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Some Military Concert Events That El Paso Really, Really Misses

The military have a huge presence in El Paso and have historically been very welcoming to civilians when they have events. Fort Bliss and Biggs Army Airfield have always tried hard to foster good relationships between the military and the public in the El Paso area. Events they held for their own were typically open to all and I really miss those.
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso

Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso (also known as PEEP) is dedicated to introducing and encouraging the enjoyment of Photography as a hobby, a profession, and an art form. PEEP provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and an enjoyable forum for the development of artistic and technical photographic skills and promotes a healthy spirit through educational programs, exhibitions, and competitions. It consists of photographers of all skill levels and ages.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Erika Amezaga! This is a beautiful shot of central El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Chilly start to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!!. Hope y’all had a great weekend, as far as today its going to be our chilliest day this week, expect a high of 57 degrees with calm winds.🥶🧥. Winds however will pick up on Thanksgiving Day🦃🍽🍂🍁 and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The El Paso artist who changed landscape painting a century ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An entire century has passed since the artist Audley Dean Nicols moved his family permanently from the suburbs of Pittsburgh to El Paso. Nicols, a portrait artist turned landscape painter, would go on to revolutionize his field, winning acclaim for his desert-based paintings that brought the vibrant colors of the […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round

The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Salvation Army hiring Bell Ringers for Christmas Red Kettle Campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the temperatures dropping and the holidays fast approaching, the Salvation Army is once again looking to hire El Pasoans for their iconic Red Kettle Campaign. Officials share that Red Kettles will be in place to receive donations from six days per week from now until December 24 at various […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Juarez extends alcohol sales this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez businesses will have one additional hour for alcohol sales starting Nov. 18, 2022, through January 5, 2023. As of Friday, convenience stores can sell beer and liquor through 10 p.m. Juarez time, which is 9 p.m. Restaurants will stay open until 3 a.m. Juarez time, and 2 a.m. El […]
EL PASO, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant Opening

By Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: El Paso Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - local officials prepare for the end of Title 42...again

Local officials prepare for the end of Title 42...again; and a new program at UTEP gets men to treat their bodies like they'd treat their car. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy