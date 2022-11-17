Lane Kiffin Has New Contract Offer From Ole Miss

The report from Richard Cross of SportsTalk Mississippi comes in the midst of rumors connecting Kiffin to the open job at Auburn.

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin has a new contract offer from the Ole Miss Rebels, per reports on Thursday. Richard Cross of SportsTalk Mississippi, a statewide radio show, was the first to break the news.

Speculation continues to swirl regarding Kiffin's future in Oxford, namely if he is the next in line as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

ESPN's Chris Low joined The Next Round on Wednesday to discuss Kiffin and why a move to Auburn isn't out of the realm of possibility. For him, it comes down to NIL at both schools.

"The NIL collective at Auburn is ten times what it is at Ole Miss," Low said. "That's why I think, ultimately, Lane would go."

Walker Jones, the leader of Ole Miss' NIL source "The Grove Collective", has made some hints on social media as of Thursday morning regarding the Rebels' progress in the market, including a new corporate sponsor.

Jones also tweeted a screenshot of Lane Kiffin retweeting one of his tweets about this new sponsor.

Now, the waiting game begins. Will Kiffin take Ole Miss’ offer, or will Auburn counter? Stay locked to The Grove Report for news as it happens.

