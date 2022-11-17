Wednesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball and soccer

Calabasas High's first appearance in a Southern Section football semifinal game in seven seasons ended in a heartbreaking loss in the closing seconds Friday night. Host San Jacinto, finishing an 80-yard scoring drive, converted three big plays inside the final 30 seconds to post a dramatic 15-14 victory in the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs. Quarterback Dereun Dorth converted a fourth-down pass to Kartell Malepeai to the 1-yard line with 28 seconds remaining, running back Malachi Brown scored from a yard out with 21 seconds left on the clock and Dorth sped in around right end to complete the 2-point conversion.

CALABASAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO