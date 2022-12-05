ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Star in Netflix Docuseries About Their Lives: Everything to Know

By Miranda Siwak
 1 day ago
An inside look at their royal world! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s documentary series about their daily life marks the pair’s first project from their Netflix deal .

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [ Liz Garbus ] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” the Duchess of Sussex told Variety in October 2022 . “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

While few details about the upcoming production starring the Duke of Sussex and Meghan have been revealed, Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that the series set a December 2022 premiere date .

The show will focus on the Archewell cofounders’ new life in California , where they settled with son Archie (born in 2019) and daughter Lilibet (born in 2021) after stepping down from their duties as senior working royals .

Harry and Meghan announced in early 2020 that they were taking a step back from their regal duties in favor of a private life. Several months later, they inked a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce original content , including documentaries, movies, series and children’s programming.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection,” the married couple said in a statement in September 2020, announcing their Archewell Productions company . “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope .”

The BetterUp CIO is also working on a documentary for the streaming platform about the Invictus Games, which he cofounded , though a premiere date has yet to be confirmed. The Suits alum, for her part, was eager to develop children’s series Pearl alongside Elton John ’s husband, David Furnish . However, the animated production was canceled in May 2022 amid budget cuts .

As Harry and Meghan adapted to life outside the royal bubble, they’ve been eager to pursue different career paths .

“Harry’s determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2020 of the Spare author . “He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else.”

Scroll below for everything to know so far about the duke and duchess’ docuseries:

