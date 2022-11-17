ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brrrr! Below average temperatures continue throughout Arizona this weekend

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The cool weather won't be going anywhere in the coming weekend as the National Weather Service predicts a dry, cold week ahead in Arizona.

You're not imagining it. Phoenix is colder than usual.

Anyone in the greater Phoenix area may have noticed it feels much colder than usual and they would be correct.

According to the National Weather Service Phoenix office, this has been the coolest first 16 days of November since 2000.

Thursday morning in Phoenix, a low of 45 degrees was recorded, eight degrees below normal.

Temperatures for the week are slated to rise with highs barely exceeding 70 degrees through next Tuesday and lows unable to crack 50.

Even with below average temperatures, weather conditions will remain positive with sunny skies and mostly clear nights.

"We'll have a few weak little services pass through, it might get a little breezier but overall it's just going to be dry and cool," said Isaac Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Forecast in Flagstaff much of same: Chilly

Surprisingly, much of the forecast for Phoenix translates to Flagstaff as well.

Those up north are also experiencing a surge in below average temperatures with similar weather conditions.

The National Weather Service Flagstaff office predicts Saturday will be chilliest, with a high of only 40 degrees for the city. High temperatures throughout the rest of the week are expected to hover in the high 40's in Flag.

Skiing in AZ: Snowbowl opens for 2022; Sunrise Park Resort on track to open soon

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @ kyegraves .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brrrr! Below average temperatures continue throughout Arizona this weekend

