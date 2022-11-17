ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setter Taylor Smith making all-around mark for surging Pewamo-Westphalia volleyball

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
Taylor Smith was drawn to the leadership aspect that came with being a setter when she took on that role upon starting her volleyball career.

She also found it fulfilling to help teammates succeed.

Smith has done that plenty in her three years setting on varsity for the Pewamo-Westphalia volleyball program. And her success in that role has been key in the Division 3 No. 2-ranked Pirates making their first Final Four trip in volleyball since 1994.

"Taylor is a remarkable leader," P-W coach Jon Thelen said. "A lot of the success we've had over the past couple of years has really been (with) her (being) a big part of that. (She is) a girl who can put up a very consistent ball, she's a big blocker

"She's capable of setting and running very good middles. She's just a great leader on the court."

Smith, who was voted the latest LSJ high school athlete of the week winner, reached a milestone last week while helping the Pirates capture a second straight regional championship. The junior notched her 2,000th career assist during a regional semifinal sweep of CMAC rival Dansville.

Smith reached 1,000 career assists during the same stage of the state tournament as a sophomore on her way to earning second team all-state recognition from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.

"I think it just definitely shows the improvement (I've made)," Smith said. "My freshman year was the COVID year and we also ran a 6-2, but now that I've got the opportunity to run a 5-1 I've definitely put in more work to really be able to give my hitters more opportunities. We've definitely improved throughout the years too."

While Smith has thrived at placing the ball in the right spot for teammates to get kills, she's also provided plenty more in other areas to help the Pirates thrive. She tied for the team-high in blocks with seven Tuesday during a big victory over top-ranked Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in a Division 3 state quarterfinal rematch.

"She's very well-rounded," Thelen said. "She's a tough server, a great blocker, a great setter. She's grown a lot as a leader too. When you get a freshman in as a setter, they're kind of quiet when they start and they're kind of unsure of themselves. She is just so confident now and she just brings a lot to the table in a lot of aspects of the game."

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

