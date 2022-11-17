ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Two chefs take Wisconsin west to Minnesota, chocolate cheese and sailing America's Great Loop

By Keith Uhlig, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Don't tell anyone, especially anyone west of the Mississippi, but I really enjoyed my time living in Minnesota.

It took a while, though. I moved there from Marinette right after my wife and I married. She had a job in St. Paul at the time and earned twice as much as I did as a newspaper reporter, so the move was purely financial. That was in 1991, and we lived in the Twin Cities suburbs until the end of 2000, mostly in White Bear Lake.

I don't know if you know much about Minnesotans, Twin Citians in particular, but they can be both down to earth and a bit snooty at the same time. For much of my time there, I had to put up with the soft, and mostly good-natured, condescension native Minnesotans tend to extend to outsiders, especially people who move there from Wisconsin. (It got really bad in the Randy Moss years, lemme tell ya.)

I tended to respond by embracing my Wisconsiness. I became a die-hard Packers fan. Ate a lot of cheese that I would buy on my trips home to Colby. And I often pointed out that when Minnesotans have free time, they clog up the eastbound freeways, crashing into each other trying to get to the Badger State as quickly as possible.

But after a while, despite living among Vikings fans, I started to really dig the Twin Cities. I made great friends who helped guide me in embracing all it had to offer: Cool urban bike riding routes, a healthy music vibe, tons of art and lots of great restaurants. Now one of the things that I've happily discovered after resettling in Wausau is that I still can enjoy all those things by visiting regularly. (Without having to listen to some yahoo in purple drone on about how this will be the year.)

So when I started to read about Central Wisconsin's influence on the culinary scene in Minneapolis, I stood up and began clapping loudly. The fact that two of the top chefs getting a lot of buzz are also Hmong is really cool too; I'm a big fan of Hmong cuisine, which is both basic and full of spice. The fact that Diane Moua, who grew up in Junction City, is a top-notch baker is only icing on the cake. (Yeah, I meant to do that. Groan if you want.)

Diane Moua, daughter of Hmong refugees in Junction City, plans Twin Cities eatery

The other chef has made an appearance here before. Yia Vang is from Port Edwards.

Hmong chef Yia Vang grew up in central Wisconsin. Now he's taking the foodie world by storm.

They both embrace their heritage with full-on pride, but each brings different strengths and nuances to the table.

So while I absolutely advocate making the most of traveling around our own state, if you do head west for whatever reason, I heartily endorse checking out the restaurants of these two up-and-comers.

While we are on the subject of food ...

Chocolate cheese! I repeat, chocolate cheese!

Here are some Wisconsin sweet cheese treats to try for the holidays

Sailing America's Great Loop

These people need to get together, right? Who knows where they will end up.

Manitowoc couple completes feat rarer than climbing Mount Everest — boating America's Great Loop, a one year and 6,000-mile journey

Sheboygan couple boat 6,700 miles of rivers, canals and coastal waterways, completing America’s 'Great Loop'

Don't give up. Don't ever give up. And have fun, too.

Tip of the cheesehead for Rosemary Lloyd, who exemplifies a special Badger State melding of grit and good humor.

Meet Appleton's Rosemary Lloyd, 88, who just graduated from Marian University

Didja know? A Wisconsin fact drop.

Didja know that Green Bay is the birthplace of "splinter-free toilet paper?" Yup, in 1935. And it still is the "toilet paper capital of the world." Our tuchuses, thank you, papermakers!

Source: Green Bay's title of 'toilet paper capital of the world' has a long history

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

