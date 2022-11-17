ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: Conference 'Leaning Heavily' On Moving Away From 2-Division Model

By Cole Thompson
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HrYo_0jEggzmz00

The SEC could follow the same path as the ACC and Pac-12.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has a plan for the future of the conference with the additions of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners .

Sankey said Thursday that the conference is "leaning" to move to a one-division model with the additions of two new programs starting in 2025. No deal has been finalized as of this time.

In September during a visit to Kyle Field , Sankey told reporters that the SEC would "explore all options" in terms of benefitting each program with the new 16-team model. One idea expressed was to keep the East and West division, though perhaps move one program to the other side in hopes of keeping rivalries alive.

A four-team pod system was also suggested, though Sankey said the process wouldn't be ideal due to the parameters that would affect the home vs. home series in the future.

“The real debate is eight or nine games,” Sankey said during Texas A&M's 24-17 win over Miami. “That doesn’t mean divisions are completely erased from our consideration, but they’re not at the forefront of our thinking.”

The SEC currently features two seven-team divisions. With Oklahoma and Texas set to join on July 1, 2025, conversations erupted on whether the two schools should be separated or kept together. In the current model plan, Sankey said that each team would have anywhere between "one-to-three" permanent rivals.

Sankey said one of the biggest factors that could determine the final verdict include potential College Football Playoff expansion and the Big Ten media agreement to make final scheduling decisions. The Big Ten also will be expanding in 2024 with the additions of west coast programs USC and UCLA.

Sankey said the 2025 schedule and beyond will likely be conference-wide, allowing programs to open their horizons past the common schedule. Sankey noted that this past season, Missouri traveled to Auburn for the first time since joining the conference in 2012.

This would allow schools like Georgia to travel to Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma. The Bulldogs have yet to travel to Kyle Field since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012.

“We right now are not thinking about maintaining a two-division format for football scheduling in the SEC,” Sankey said. "It would potentially be one single division with the idea that we want to rotate our teams through our campuses more frequently. We have big brands with big interest and large following ... that want to go to places like Fayetteville, Arkansas or have their fans come to Columbia, South Carolina."

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies ? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Week 13

Where are all the top teams in the Week 13 Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings. Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Troy 39; South Carolina...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Makes Decision On His Future

It's officially head coaching rumor season. Monday night, a report surfaced, suggesting that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down from his position, so he can take the Auburn job. "Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to...
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper

Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Comeback

Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC

The SEC has been widely considered the best and most dominant conference across college football for quite a long time with five of the past seven national champions coming from the SEC, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers winning the past three College Football Playoff titles. But according to one Michigan Read more... The post Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Report: Prominent College Football Coach Won't Return

A well-known college football head coach reportedly won't return next year. According to a report from Football Scoop, Ed McCaffrey, the father of the NFL star running back, will not return for the 2023 season. McCaffrey was serving as the head coach at Northern Colorado. "Thank you so much to...
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Hendon Hooker’s knee injury revealed

Any chance Tennessee had of making the College Football Playoff evaporated with their blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and things went from bad to worse for the Volunteers when their fears about quarterback Hendon Hooker’s knee injury were realized. Hooker hurt his knee in the fourth quarter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kirk Herbstreit This Morning

The College GameDay crew flocked to Bozeman this morning ahead of a in-state rivalry between Montana and Montana State. ESPN's college football pregame show is making history for its coldest show on record. With temperatures well below freezing, the GameDay crew had to bundle up. Beloved analyst Kirk Herbstreit stole...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts 4 College Football Playoff Teams

One week in the regular season remains. Who's going to wind up in the College Football Playoff?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its projections. The Football Power Index has predicted the following four teams to make the College Football Playoff field. Georgia. Ohio State. TCU. Clemson.
GEORGIA STATE
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy