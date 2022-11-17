Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Tyler Adams named USMNT captain for World Cup
Midfielder Tyler Adams has been named captain of the U.S. Men's National Team for the World Cup in Qatar. Adams, 23, will wear the armband when the U.S. opens play in Group B on Monday against Wales.
Albany Herald
‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Dies at 49
Jason David Frank, an MMA athlete and a star of the Power Rangers franchise, has died. The actor was 49 years old. TMZ reported the news on Sunday, November 20, with confirmation from Justine Hunt, Frank’s representative, who said he died in Texas.
Albany Herald
Patriots C David Andrews (thigh) exits game vs. Jets
New England Patriots center David Andrews exited Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets in the first quarter with a thigh injury. Andrews sustained the injury during a 7-yard passing play with 2:21 left to play in the opening frame. He was helped off the field by trainers and didn't appear to be able to put weight on his leg.
