Evangel Christian football beats Springwood in first AISA 8-man state championship game

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
Evangel Christian football coach Darius Dixon had a feeling he'd see Springwood again.

Dixon was right — and the Lions' second showdown with the Wildcats was for all the marbles.

After losing to Springwood in its second game of the season, Evangel Christian beat the Wildcats, 38-28, on Thursday morning at Cramton Bowl in the first Alabama Independent School Association eight-man state championship game.

The Lions (6-5), runners-up in the Alabama Christian Education Association last season, finished this season on a five-game winning streak to win the first state title of any kind in program history.

"We knew coming back this year we were gonna be good," said senior Nii Addy. "All we had to do was be confident and build on top of each other and build a brotherhood."

Springwood (7-4) scored on its first drive then, midway through the second quarter, Evangel's Jordan Sharp caught a short pass from Isaiah Gildersleeve and took it 41 yards for a touchdown followed by a two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8.

The back-and-forth second half featured a few more fireworks. Tobiyas McLemore intercepted a pass and took it 35 yards to the end zone to put Evangel ahead before Springwood's Cayden Cook scored on a 3-yard run. DJ Mack rushed for a 12-yard score on the Lions' next drive, only to be answered by a 25-yard burst by Cook.

Player spotlight:Montgomery Catholic football's Jeremiah Cobb rushes for 302 yards in playoff win over Jacksonville

Division I prospect:Nii Addy leads Evangel Christian into AISA 8-man football division

Cook scored his third touchdown with 7:40 remaining, putting Springwood back in front. But Sharp took the Wildcats' ensuing kickoff off the bounce, turned upfield and raced 80 yards for a touchdown. Markevean Johnson muscled the ball just over the plane to give Evangel a 30-28 lead on the two-point conversion.

With three minutes to play, McLemore repeated his feat from earlier in the second half, jumping a pass and returning it 30 yards to score and put the game all but out of reach. The Lions made things official two minutes later with a defensive stand.

"Coach put me in a position where I could do something and make a play on the ball and turn this game around," McLemore said.

This was the first season the AISA has sponsored eight-man football, with Evangel, Springwood, Cornerstone Christian, North River Christian, Southern Christian and Southern Prep participating.

Evangel began its program in 2001 and played in AISA Class AA for the next 18 seasons. The Lions didn't have a team in 2019 before fielding an eight-man team in 2020.

Dixon, in his second season as coach, hopes Evangel will eventually return to 11-man football. For now, the program that had just three winning seasons during its previous stint in the AISA has its eyes on repeating.

"We do have another year in this eight-man business," Dixon said. "We'll look at the situation. ... Come back and dominate wherever we play, that's our plan."

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

