UC Drops Temple Uniform Combo

The Bearcats are wearing this set for the first time in 2022.

CINCINNATI — All White Returns.

The Bearcats revealed this week's uniform combination for the battle against Temple and its white from head to toe.

Check out the release video.

Cincinnati takes on Temple at 4 p.m. ET this Saturday on ESPNU. Fans can watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

