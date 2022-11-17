DC Lottery

NEW YORK (AP) — Joseph Girard III scored a career high 31 points and Syracuse needed overtime to get past Richmond, 74-71 Monday night to advance to the championship game of the Empire Classic. The Orange will play St. John’s Tuesday night for the tournament championship. The Red Storm beat Temple, 78-72 to reach the final. Isaiah Bigelow hit a 3-pointer with 5:56 left in regulation to give Richmond a 62-57 lead, but it was the Spiders’ last field goal in regulation, adding only a free throw by Tyler Burton with 52 seconds left to tie the game at 63. Richmond turned the ball over with five seconds left without getting off a shot and Syracuse got the ball under the basket but could not beat the buzzer with a layup. Chris Bell and Judah Mintz hit jumpers a minute apart in overtime to give Syracuse a 72-68 lead with 1:03 left and Girard added two free throws with six seconds left before Jason Nelson hit a 3 for Richmond to set the final margin.

