DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
DC 2 Evening
4-2
(four, two)
DC 2 Midday
8-6
(eight, six)
DC 3 Evening
8-9-9
(eight, nine, nine)
DC 3 Midday
1-3-1
(one, three, one)
DC 4 Evening
1-2-7-1
(one, two, seven, one)
DC 4 Midday
8-4-1-2
(eight, four, one, two)
DC 5 Evening
3-9-6-3-4
(three, nine, six, three, four)
DC 5 Midday
2-2-5-0-8
(two, two, five, zero, eight)
Lucky For Life
13-14-22-23-30, Lucky Ball: 3
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
