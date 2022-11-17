Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of both felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection att
Joe Biden Ribs Republicans About The Only ‘Red Wave’ That’s Coming This Year
The president mocked the GOP during the annual pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House.
Why Trump is again dominating the coverage, skewering pundits and prosecutors
In the space of five days, Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Merrick Garland blew up the political landscape and the media has been consumed by each explosion.
US justice department seeks to void Trump’s special master review of papers
The end of the process will make the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago available for the criminal investigation of the ex-president
6 Native American girls explain the REAL history behind Thanksgiving
The girls described their frustration at having to grow, watching the whole country celebrate a holiday that held painful connotations for them.
Employee told to clock out only with manager's permission, she makes boss regret it immediately
After she was told to seek permission for clocking out, she checked with her co-workers and found out that there was no such rule.
Russia-Ukraine war live: blackouts likely across Ukraine until March, energy provider says
Blackouts could last longer, depending on future Russian attacks
Comments / 0