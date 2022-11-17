Read full article on original website
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminders drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning.
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations, active cases drop
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday. The deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,587 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County. a...
Thousands of hunters head to woods in W.Va. on opening day of gun buck season
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly perfect hunting weather on Monday kicked off West Virginia's biggest hunting season. More than a quarter of a million hunters are expected to take part in the two-week buck gun season and the bulk of them were in the woods on the opening day.
WV Sheetz to drop gas prices for Thanksgiving week
Starting at 3 a.m. Monday morning, Sheetz will be offering a discount on their unleaded 88 fuel at just $3.08 a gallon, with some locations going as low as $2.83 a gallon, throughout West Virginia.
6 drive-thru Christmas lights displays in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – What’s better than driving through a Christmas light display? Driving through 6 of them! One of the best ways to enjoy the days leading up to Christmas is to cruise through a gorgeous display of Christmas lights and attractions, which fortunately are right here in the good ole’ Mountain State! The […]
W.Va. State Auditor's Office conducting 'active and open review' of Charleston finances
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News has learned from multiple sources that the West Virginia State Auditor's Office has an "active and open review" of Charleston's finances taking place. Depending upon what is found, the next step could be an official investigation. In addition, thousands of dollars of your...
Officials at West Virginia State, Bluefield State look forward to opportunities with federal grant for international education
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University and Bluefield State University are receiving federal grant money to expand international education opportunities for students. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Bluefield State University (BSU) have received a $210,000 two-year grant from the...
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments, Gov. Jim Justice said. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023, the governor’s office said in a statement. […]
Massive sinkhole threatens to swallow West Virginia police department
A huge sinkhole has opened up right next to a West Virginia police department, disrupting traffic and requiring several schools to move their classes online.
Company investing $60 million to extract rare earth metals in WV
(The Center Square) – A company is investing $60 million to develop a site in Wyoming County, West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments through a zero-waste and zero-emissions process. The company, Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office. OSRT intends to complete the building and equipment by mid-2023. “I am...
School will be in session in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday despite bus driver shortage
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21): Kanawha County Schools says that the majority of schools have full or partial bus service. They say that all guardians with students affected by bus interruptions have received a message saying, “If you normally drop off your student or if you are able to find transportation to school […]
Supplemental propane assistance going to some West Virginia families
Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter.
City of Bluefield holds ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil new mural
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–West Virginia’s Christmas City unveiled a new mural dedicated to everything everyone knows and loves about Bluefield. The mural which spans across the Cox building was thanks to the Shott Foundation, City Board Members, City Representatives, and Charleston artist Blake Wheeler. It features the East River Mountain Overlook, the Bluefield Beavers, and Big […]
Why is West Virginia dead last?
West Virginians ask why we consistently rank worst compared to our sister states. Look no further than the recent re-election of Mooney and Azinger. They ran on election and climate change denial, inflation blame, coal recovery and abortion. While I’m not dismissing those concerns, are they really the big issues...
West Virginia Education Association President wants a longterm PEIA solution
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA)is bracing for an uncertain financial future if the state legislature does not take action, according to West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee. Lee attended the PEIA Finance Board meeting in early November and urged members to begin looking for options now.
Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the second day in a row Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,581, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an...
Family-owned meat processing shop ready for buck gun season
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is officially buck gun season in West Virginia and that means thousands of hunters will head out into the woods for their chance at getting a deer. S&J Custom Meats in Kanawha County has been preparing for the hundreds of people who will...
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Kanawha County Commission files lawsuit against Capitol Flea Market amid flood concerns
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flooding near a Charleston marketplace has spurred legal action by county leaders. The Kanawha County Commission filed a lawsuit against the Capitol Flea Market Friday “to eliminate the risk to public health, safety and welfare presented by the recurring flooding.”. A complaint filed in...
