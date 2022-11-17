ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

WBOY 12 News

6 drive-thru Christmas lights displays in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – What’s better than driving through a Christmas light display? Driving through 6 of them! One of the best ways to enjoy the days leading up to Christmas is to cruise through a gorgeous display of Christmas lights and attractions, which fortunately are right here in the good ole’ Mountain State! The […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Officials at West Virginia State, Bluefield State look forward to opportunities with federal grant for international education

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University and Bluefield State University are receiving federal grant money to expand international education opportunities for students. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Bluefield State University (BSU) have received a $210,000 two-year grant from the...
INSTITUTE, WV
The Center Square

Company investing $60 million to extract rare earth metals in WV

(The Center Square) – A company is investing $60 million to develop a site in Wyoming County, West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments through a zero-waste and zero-emissions process. The company, Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office. OSRT intends to complete the building and equipment by mid-2023. “I am...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Bluefield holds ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil new mural

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–West Virginia’s Christmas City unveiled a new mural dedicated to everything everyone knows and loves about Bluefield. The mural which spans across the Cox building was thanks to the Shott Foundation, City Board Members, City Representatives, and Charleston artist Blake Wheeler. It features the East River Mountain Overlook, the Bluefield Beavers, and Big […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Why is West Virginia dead last?

West Virginians ask why we consistently rank worst compared to our sister states. Look no further than the recent re-election of Mooney and Azinger. They ran on election and climate change denial, inflation blame, coal recovery and abortion. While I’m not dismissing those concerns, are they really the big issues...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the second day in a row Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,581, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Family-owned meat processing shop ready for buck gun season

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is officially buck gun season in West Virginia and that means thousands of hunters will head out into the woods for their chance at getting a deer. S&J Custom Meats in Kanawha County has been preparing for the hundreds of people who will...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV

