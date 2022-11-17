This is what places like this do. The NIMBY attitude. Making all sorts of things illegal because apparently the solution is to arrest them, fine them, then if they don’t pay? Throw them back in jail. NPR did a story on how although debtors jail was outlawed centuries ago, the “willfully refuses to pay” is at the judges discretion. Like the homeless Iraq vet who was drinking in an abandoned warehouse. Was arrested and ordered to pay over $3000 in fines and restitution (for what, IDK) and despite him finding a place to live and having a job the judge b threw him in jail for 3 weeks because he only had $25, not $50. He explained he had a new job and would have his paycheck in two days. Didn’t care. So he lost his housing and job. Again. And it cost taxpayers when it shouldn’t.
But we have houses set up for everyone else except the people that grew up here.These immigrants coming from Ukraine by the bus loads will not make it on the streets of Philly and areas around
According to Biden all are welcome all are welcome, just cross over !! Too hell with are that have been born and raised, those that have fought in wars for this country!!! I guess let them eat cake and live on the streets. The ILLEGALS will enjoy the fruits of their tireless journeys, just listen to the activists and advocates that wait on them hand and foot!!!! They are well dressed, wearing nice warm clothing and coats as they disembark off the busses !!!! Maybe we should all go jump the border and cross back over !! And maybe just maybe they’ll be treated similarly!!!! No I don’t think so !!!! Krasner said it was illegal for these governors to send these people to sanctuary cities!!!! Well people better learn the law , because 5 million ILLEGAL ALIENS breaking into our country IS ILLEGAL!!! But just sit on your laurels and watch. You watch children being treated as if they don’t deserve better and you watch as our AMERICAN VETERANS are sleeping in the streets !! Good to bed every
