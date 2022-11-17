ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Marquis de Lafayette
4d ago

This is what places like this do. The NIMBY attitude. Making all sorts of things illegal because apparently the solution is to arrest them, fine them, then if they don’t pay? Throw them back in jail. NPR did a story on how although debtors jail was outlawed centuries ago, the “willfully refuses to pay” is at the judges discretion. Like the homeless Iraq vet who was drinking in an abandoned warehouse. Was arrested and ordered to pay over $3000 in fines and restitution (for what, IDK) and despite him finding a place to live and having a job the judge b threw him in jail for 3 weeks because he only had $25, not $50. He explained he had a new job and would have his paycheck in two days. Didn’t care. So he lost his housing and job. Again. And it cost taxpayers when it shouldn’t.

IcantStomachMe
4d ago

But we have houses set up for everyone else except the people that grew up here.These immigrants coming from Ukraine by the bus loads will not make it on the streets of Philly and areas around

Laura Brooks
4d ago

According to Biden all are welcome all are welcome, just cross over !! Too hell with are that have been born and raised, those that have fought in wars for this country!!! I guess let them eat cake and live on the streets. The ILLEGALS will enjoy the fruits of their tireless journeys, just listen to the activists and advocates that wait on them hand and foot!!!! They are well dressed, wearing nice warm clothing and coats as they disembark off the busses !!!! Maybe we should all go jump the border and cross back over !! And maybe just maybe they’ll be treated similarly!!!! No I don’t think so !!!! Krasner said it was illegal for these governors to send these people to sanctuary cities!!!! Well people better learn the law , because 5 million ILLEGAL ALIENS breaking into our country IS ILLEGAL!!! But just sit on your laurels and watch. You watch children being treated as if they don’t deserve better and you watch as our AMERICAN VETERANS are sleeping in the streets !! Good to bed every

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended

Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Woman Sustains Minor Injury in Limerick Crash

LIMERICK PA – A 45-year-old Pottstown woman, who was a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at 1:13 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 422 in Limerick, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, Pennsylvania State Police said. The vehicle’s...
LIMERICK, PA
sanatogapost.com

PennDOT License, Photo Centers Close for Holiday

HARRISBURG PA – Driver license and photo centers in Pottstown, King of Prussia, Norristown, and Harleysville, along with others across Pennsylvania, will be closed Thursday and Friday (Nov. 24-25, 2022) in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the state Department of Transportation announced. Customers may still obtain driver and...
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

State Police Reminder: Local Trail Safety Now Goes Beyond Pedestrian Slips and Cyclists’ Tumbles

Montgomery County has seen a recent uptick in car break-ins adjacent to its parks and recreation spaces. When thinking about trail safety in Montgomery County’s vast array of outdoor assets — its trails, parks, and open spaces — most residents think of avoiding bodily harm. And while reminders about slip-and-fall incidents or bicycle tumbles are always valuable, the Pa. State Police is warning about another hazard, as reported by Joe Zlomek in The Sanatoga Post.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

24-year-old facing felony charges for illegal straw purchase of guns in Bucks

Leonard Truesdale, 24, is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. He was arraigned on Nov. 9 on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offenses are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Student doesn't "want to live around here anymore" after 2nd home invasion on block

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple student was among four victims of a Monday morning home invasion and robbery in North Philadelphia, police say. It was the second home invasion on that block this month, and part of what may be a pattern.In the most recent incident, two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, near Berks, around 6:18 a.m., forcing the door open.The men locked four residents in the bathroom while they took several items from the home including a Glock handgun, phones, a tablet, smart watches, a MacBook Pro laptop and the keys to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Mayor’s race heats up; Philly welcomes bus-trippers; Can AI help stop SEPTA shootings? | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With one election over, the next ramps up. In addition to real estate mogul and former councilmember Allan Domb and grocery magnate Jeff Brown officially declaring for Philly mayor, two new names popped up last week: progressive leader and Councilmember Helen Gym, who gave a swan song speech during what is likely to be her last session, and Rep. Amen Brown, a Philly Democrat whose recent campaign received funding from Pa.’s richest man, pro-charter school billionaire Jeff Yass. [BP x 2/Inquirer$ x 2/BP 2021]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
